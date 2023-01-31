ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersburg, PA

PUC says it's investigating PPL billing issues as complaints pile up, Lehigh Valley lawmakers weigh in

By LehighValleyNews.com
lehighvalleynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL customer speaks out, as PUC says it will investigate high electric bills

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal. PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees

ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

McClure to request proposals for new county clinic

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced Thursday he will seek more proposals from companies to build a health clinic for county employees, bending to pressure from County Council. County Executive Lamont McClure told County Council on Thursday he will seek bids to build a county health...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Apple Film Crew To Slow Traffic In Bucks County, Says PennDOT

Bucks County drivers can expect some detours in the weeks ahead, as roads will close to allow Apple Studios to film for an upcoming project, state officials say. Film crews will be shooting on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy