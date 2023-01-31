PUC says it's investigating PPL billing issues as complaints pile up, Lehigh Valley lawmakers weigh in

Read full article on original website
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL customer speaks out, as PUC says it will investigate high electric bills
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal. PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning...
PPL Electric under investigation following ‘unusually high’ energy bills, Pa. says
PPL Electric Utilities is under investigation after charging customers what the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission called “unusually high” energy bills. The PUC said Tuesday it will investigate what caused some PPL customers’ electric bills to exceed average — and expected — sums, and PPL’s accuracy and billing practices.
PUC launches investigation into billing issues impacting PPL Electric customers
Update, 3 p.m.: The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding unusually high bills received by PPL Electric Utilities customers. In a press release, the office stated that they will also investigate the accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing practices. The matter has...
Montgomery County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Montgomery County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6abc plugged in the details of why.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees
ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live. Gov. Ed Rendell did it in 2003, the first sitting Pa. governor to do so. Gov. Tom Corbett rose to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
lehighvalleynews.com
McClure to request proposals for new county clinic
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced Thursday he will seek more proposals from companies to build a health clinic for county employees, bending to pressure from County Council. County Executive Lamont McClure told County Council on Thursday he will seek bids to build a county health...
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
Apple Film Crew To Slow Traffic In Bucks County, Says PennDOT
Bucks County drivers can expect some detours in the weeks ahead, as roads will close to allow Apple Studios to film for an upcoming project, state officials say. Film crews will be shooting on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a statement.
See inside the Lehigh Valley’s new Center for Healthcare Education (PHOTOS)
Lehigh Valley Health Network on Friday celebrated the opening of its new central hub for education and training programs. The network’s Center for Healthcare Education is at 3900 Sierra Circle in Center Valley, Upper Saucon Township. A ribbon-cutting and tours offered a look at the network’s facility where clinicians...
lehighvalleynews.com
Historic Allentown church officially changes hands
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
lehighvalleynews.com
The Dixie cup building has sat vacant for years. How one neighbor is taking matters into his own hands
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the high school football and track field could sit a community center, a recreation center, affordable housing or a combination of uses. The hulking Dixie cup factory just outside Easton has sat mostly vacant for years, off Butler Street and near Wilson Area High School.
lehighvalleynews.com
KidsPeace, Lehigh County join to continue free walk-in mental health assessments
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — KidsPeace, a nonprofit organization that offers free behavioral and mental health services, is joining with Lehigh County to continue its free walk-in mental health assessments, it said Thursday in a written statement. KidsPeace has joined with Lehigh County to fund walk-in mental health assessments.
Pa. GOP House leader irate after staffer locked out of his office, accuses Speaker Rozzi of ‘breach of trust’
* This story has been updated to include comments from House Speaker Mark Rozzi. The partisan rancor that has left the Pennsylvania House of Representatives essentially on lockdown is showing no letup.
This Pa. city may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks
A city in Pennsylvania may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order to improve licensing, permitting and certification processes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order on Tuesday. The governor’s office said the order improves the commonwealth’s occupational licensing, permitting and certification processes by setting deadlines for agencies to respond to applicants. One nurse said it could help with staffing problems in...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
