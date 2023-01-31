ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Focus - Diabetes Care and Management

Mandy Reece, PharmD, CDCES, BC-ADM, BCACP, FADCES, vice chair and associate professor in the department of pharmacy practice at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, discusses diabetes care, change in treatment, and management. In this week’s episode, we spoke with Mandy Reece, PharmD, CDCES, BC-ADM, BCACP, FADCES, vice chair and associate...
drugstorenews.com

Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition comments on improving care for dually eligible enrollees

SCPC’s recommendations focused on the value of LTC pharmacy services to improve outcomes and reduce costs for dual eligibles who need long-term services. The Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition, a Washington-based organization exclusively representing the interests of long-term care pharmacies, has responded to a Request for Information issued by a bipartisan group of Senators led by Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) regarding policy recommendations to improve care for enrollees dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid programs (dual eligibles) and substantially reduce the amount of money both programs otherwise would expect to spend over time. Sens. Carper (D-Del.), Cornyn (R-Texas), Menendez (D-N.J.), Scott (R-S.C.), and Warner (D-Va.) joined Senator Cassidy in this effort.
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
Minha D.

Food Safety At Risk: FDA Issues Critical Recall Notice For A Popular Soup Product Sold At Various Major Retailers

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a critical recall notice that affects a popular soup product sold at various major retailers, including Walmart. The recall has been initiated due to a labeling mix-up that could pose a dangerous threat to individuals with egg allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall has been issued for a specific date code of Rao's Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, and customers are urged to check the packaging for the specific code date and UPC number. The recall affects only 16-ounce jars of the soup product sold in over 4,000 Walmart locations and other retail stores in several states.
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
Healthline

Why Millions of People Might Get Kicked Off of Medicaid in April

Between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people may lose their Medicaid coverage in the next year as provisions put in place during the pandemic start to expire. This can disrupt medical care for many low-income individuals and others. Some newly uninsured people may be to seek care at emergency departments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

Humana, Cigna net largest Medicare overpayments, report finds

Humana, Cigna and Aetna led a pack of more than 30 Medicare Advantage plans that received overpayments from the government, according to a report in Kaiser Health News. A series of 90 government audits found the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services overpaid the plans approximately $12 million between 2011 and 2013.
pharmacytimes.com

Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection

Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
healthcaredive.com

Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers

Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
NBC News

Trans physician uses life savings to keep clinic open after insurers deny reimbursements

Tiffany Najberg, a Louisiana doctor who is transgender, said three insurance companies refused to reimburse her since she legally changed her name nearly two years ago. The companies have since come to agreements with her and her Shreveport clinic, UrgentEMS, but not until after she started a petition that has garnered nearly 12,000 signatures and received news media attention about her cause, including inquiries from NBC News.
SHREVEPORT, LA

