Black Individuals May Be More Likely to Experience Food Insecurity, Linked to Cardiovascular Risk

Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Cardiovascular Disease: Eating 5 Eggs Per Week May Help Lower Your Risk
A study has found that people who ate five or more eggs weekly had improvements in some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. They had lower blood pressure and blood sugar. They also had less risk for high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. However, dietitians say it’s too soon to...
Highly processed foods may be linked to increased risk of cancer, study says
Eating more ultra-processed foods -- such as cookies, chips and sodas -- may be linked to a higher risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study says.
The more ultra-processed foods you eat the higher your risk of developing cancer, new study suggests
The risks linked to eating ultra-processed foods found in the study were highest for ovarian and brain cancers.
pharmacytimes.com
New Guideline Includes Family in the Treatment Approach for Childhood Obesity
Intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment is the most effective behavioral treatment for childhood obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published a guide, titled “Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity,” which provides evidence that obesity treatment requires addressing multiple factors for children aged 2 years and older. Evidence-based recommendations include motivational interviewing, intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment, pharmacotherapy, metabolic surgery, and bariatric surgery.
pharmacytimes.com
Despite Fewer Known Risk Factors, Researchers Confirm Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Disease for Individuals with Celiac Disease
Researchers found a 27% heightened risk of cardiovascular disease for individuals with celiac disease compared with those who didn’t have the condition. Individuals with celiac disease may have fewer known risk factors for cardiovascular disease, but investigators have found that they still have a heightened risk of developing the condition, according to a study published in BMJ Medicine.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
WRGB
CDC slammed for suggesting Americans ask their 'vaccinators' questions about COVID vaccine
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is getting slammed for encouraging patients to consult with their “vaccinator” if they have questions about getting the COVID-19 shot. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” the CDC wrote in a tweet including a video...
ComicBook
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
pharmacytimes.com
Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection
Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
Why you should drink coffee with milk, according to scientists
Immune cells treated with polyphenols and amino acids, were twice as effective at fighting inflammation as cells to which only polyphenols were added, Danish researchers have found.
msn.com
Celery Seeds: The Natural Solution for Unblocking Arteries
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
A cardiologist said coconut oil in plant-based foods can spike cholesterol levels, even if you think you're eating healthy
Plant-based food is considered healthy, but processed vegan food often contains coconut oil, which is high in saturated fat and can raise cholesterol.
Comments / 4