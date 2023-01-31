Read full article on original website
184 Million DOGE out of Binance, Dogecoin Price Acts Positively
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Highlights Striking Evidence in Favor of XRP in SEC Lawsuit
Edward Snowden Bullish on Bitcoin, Highlights What It Can Fix
FTX's Alameda Address Receives $13 Million in Crypto, Check Out Sender
Here's How XRP Price Could Act If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Lawyer Assumes
As became known yesterday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officially recognized that the sale of LBRY Credits (LBC) tokens on the secondary market was not a case of selling unregistered securities. Amid the positive news, the LBC price surged more than 80% and at one point was up more than 280%.
Michael Burry Shocks Crypto Community with One-Word Tweet
Michael Burry, an eminent American investor, recently took to the social media platform Twitter to share his thoughts on the current state of markets. In a single-word tweet, he simply urged investors to sell their holdings without getting further into detail. This stark warning from Burry has already sparked a...
270 Billion SHIB Sent to Exchanges by Bankrupt Broker, Here's Shiba Inu Token Price Reaction
Cryptocurrencies worth around $9.6 million were transferred to major centralized exchanges today from the accounts of bankrupt North American crypto broker Voyager (VGX), PeckShieldAlert reports. About a third of this was made up of Shiba Inu tokens, specifically 270 billion SHIB. The destination of the displaced cryptocurrencies was Coinbase, Kraken and Binance US, the U.S. arm of the black-and-yellow crypto giant.
SHIB Trifecta Accepted via Prepaid Visa Cards, Michael Burry Shocks Community with One-Word Tweet, Elon Musk’s Twitter 'Slaps' DOGE Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) might make comeback, David Gokhshtein speaks on meme token "bag" U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu and two other SHIB ecosystem coins now accepted via prepaid Visa cards. According to a recent announcement by...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Makes Strong Return, Approaches Another Breakout Attempt
Cardano-Based DJED Stablecoin Falls Below $1, Here's Why
Whopping 6 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred by Binance Exchange as SHIB Jumps 10%
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 502% as Shiba Inu Strives for Big Rise
Someone Paid Enormous 20 ETH as Transaction Fee on Ethereum, Here's What's Happening
Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Index Successfully Predicts 3 Market Reversals
Charles Hoskinson Might Be Guest on Joe Rogan’s Podcast, 270 Billion SHIB Moved by Bankrupt Broker, LBRY Advocates for Coinbase Relisting XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. During a recent talk with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, another well-known podcast host and a research scientist at MIT, mentioned Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, hinting that Rogan should invite him to his show one day. Following the mention, Hoskinson took to Twitter to post a Jack Nicholson nodding GIF, expressing his readiness to take part in Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast to discuss Cardano and the crypto market. If Hoskinson comes on the podcast, it would allow him to share the latest developments in the Cardano project and his vision on the project’s future with a broader audience.
The Following Must Happen for Dogecoin (DOGE) to Spike, Analyst Believes
Ethereum (ETH) Burning Sets New High as Sentiment Booms: Details
Cardano Social Interest Explodes as Innovations Launch, ADA Outperforms Top 10
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Scores Legal Win
In a recent ruling, the U.K. Court of Appeals has allowed a claim made by Craig Wright's Tulip Trading against a slew of Bitcoin developers to go to trial, clearing the way for a contentious legal showdown. The claim, which was originally dismissed last March, alleges that the developers owe...
Cardano's (ADA) Growth Is Completely Different Following Release of DJED, Here's Why
