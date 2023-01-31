Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Is Charles Hoskinson going on Joe Rogan's podcast?. During a recent talk with popular podcast host Joe Rogan, Lex Fridman, another well-known podcast host and a research scientist at MIT, mentioned Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, hinting that Rogan should invite him to his show one day. Following the mention, Hoskinson took to Twitter to post a Jack Nicholson nodding GIF, expressing his readiness to take part in Joe Rogan’s JRE Podcast to discuss Cardano and the crypto market. If Hoskinson comes on the podcast, it would allow him to share the latest developments in the Cardano project and his vision on the project’s future with a broader audience.

16 HOURS AGO