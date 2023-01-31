Read full article on original website
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co on Friday issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for 8,200 model year Acura and Honda vehicles with unrepaired Takata air bag inflators in the United States. The urgent warning covers various 2001-2003 model year Honda Accord, Civic CR-V and Odyssey, Pilot and Acura 3.2CL and...
The Grand Highlander will debut on February 8. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will debut on February 8. A new teaser provides our first look at the cabin, specifically the third row. Toyota's teaser describes the Grand Highlander as an "active family cruiser." It claims the third row has enough...
In a project that dates back almost four years ago, nuCamp has started to roll units of its Barefoot travel trailer off the production line. In 2019, nuCamp announced a partnership with the British-based Barefoot Caravans. This agreement granted nuCamp exclusive rights to manufacture and sell the Barefoot in North America. At the beginning of 2020 the company began the work to “Americanize” the UK version, a process that took two years due to COVID and supply chain issues. In 2021 and 2022, unit prototypes were unveiled at the Florida RV SuperShow and Hershey RV Show. In December, the first unit rolled off the production line and was used at the official product.
These spacious midsize luxury SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Genesis GV80, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the 2023 Lincoln Aviator. The post 3 Spacious Midsize Luxury SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The automobile industry has seen a radical change in recent years in terms of engineering design. There has been a slew of features introduced across various cars; the whole tech affair would make any hardcore car aficionado want to buy one that boasts the latest features. However, at times, we...
