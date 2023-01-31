Read full article on original website
Song You Need: Fatima Al Qadiri and Gumar’s lunar lament
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Fatima Al Qadiri has announced a joint four-track EP with Kuwaiti vocalist Gumar. Named after its featured artist — and an Arabic word for “moon” — Gumar is due out March 10 via Hyperdub, the label that’s released all three of her previous studio LP’s, including 2021’s Medeival Femme.
Song You Need: @’s soothing tribute to enduring connection
It makes sense that a band called @ would endeavor to capture the bittersweet dynamics of important relationships conducted from within smartphones, a concern of their new single “Letters”. What’s unusual is how the indie-folk band manage to so efficiently and beautifully capture that struggle. The song’s...
Song You Need: gyrofield’s bass-boosted blast
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. gyrofield has the kind of precision that will quicken the pulse of any fan of dance music, from the casual to the veteran. “The low end should never be overlooked,” the producer and DJ said in a 2021 interview. “There is a huge amount of possibility and nuance hidden within noise.” Across their career, gyrofield has developed a sound with elements of deep techno, video game music, and IDM, while never straying too far from the party-starting ethos of drum and bass.
Song You Need: Jam City’s “Redd St. Turbulence” is non-stop adventure
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. One week after the release of Lil Yachty's bold and divisive new album Let's Start Here, on which Jam City produced three songs, the English electronic artist and songwriter has turned in a techno slapper that confirms his unpredictable nature. Having spent last year looking back and celebrating a decade of Classical Curves, his 2012 album and a key release of the "deconstructed" era of electronic music, "Redd St. Turbulence" signals Jam City's desire to make forceful, heavyweight techno all about forward momentum.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Young Fathers's Heavy Heavy, Jonatan Leandoer96's Sugar World, Parannoul's After The Magic, and more. Young Fathers, Heavy...
Unknown Mortal Orchestra announce double album, share new song “Layla”
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have confirmed details of its fifth studio album. The aptly titled V is a double album and will be released on March 17 via Jagjaguwar. A new song, "Layla," is streaming below. According to press materials, the impetus for V came when UMO band leader Ruban Nielson,...
ANOHNI announces Blacklips Performance Cult book and compilation album
In 1992, English songstress and visual artist ANOHNI co-founded the drag theater troupe Blacklips Performance Cult with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve. Forged in the fire of the AIDS crisis on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the group put on a new play a week for three years at the Pyramid Club on Avenue A. Today, Anthology Editions has announced a compilation record and a book commemorating the group’s groundbreaking work, both helmed by ANOHNI herself.
Petite Noir announces new album MotherFather
Petite Noir has unveiled a new album titled MotherFather, the long-awaited sequel to his first full-length, 2015’s La Vie Est Belle/Life is Beautiful, and its visual follow-up, 2018’s La Maison Noir/The Black House. The multi-national multi-hyphenate — born in Belgium of Congolese descent, he was raised in South Africa and is now based between London and Paris; and he’s an accomplished vocalist, guitarist, pianist, percussionist, composer, and songwriter — marked today’s announcement (February 1) with the project’s lead single, featuring Zambian singer/rapper Sampa the Great.
B. Cool-Aid are gathering energy
Pink Siifu and Ahwlee give Arielle Lana LeJarde an early look at their third collaborative album on the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast. When Pink Siifu and Ahwlee met at Mndsgn’s birthday party in 2015, they both felt like they’d finally found the childhood friend they’d never known they needed. Now, six years on, they’ve finished their third studio LP together as rapper-producer duo B. Cool-Aid. Leather Blvd. — the sequel to their 2017 debut BRWN and their sophomore LP Syrup from the following year — celebrates the slick swagger of its titular fabric, calling back to an era of indoor cigarettes and well-dressed sophistication, albeit with a schoolyard twist. The LP’s first single, “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” features Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II — only a fraction of the names on the project’s stacked lineup of guests.
Boldy James and Rich Gains share “Another Bando” video
In early January, Detroit rapper Boldy James was involved in a serious car accident, suffering neck and foot injuries that required a stay in the ICU. Just over a week later, he released a new album. Indiana Jones, a collaboration with producer Rich Gains, continues James’s years-long hot streak (he’s appeared on our year-end album list twice in two years with 2021’s Alchemist-produced Bo Jackson and last year’s Nicholas Craven collab Fair Exchange No Robbery), and the latest drop felt like a statement that he wasn’t going to let anything stop his momentum.
Westerman announces new album, shares “CSI: Petralona”
Westerman will release new album An Inbuilt Fault on May 5. The new album announcement is accompanied by new song "CSI: Petralona," which you can hear below. The single was produced by Westerman and James Krivchenia of Big Thief. An Inbuilt Fault follows Westerman’s 2020 debut, Your Hero Is Not...
Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest among Rock Hall nominees
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class of nominees. Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are the hip-hop acts on this year’s shortlist, with Kate Bush, George Michael, and Cyndi Lauper representing the pop world, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson carrying the torch for country, and The Spinners the only soul group in the mix. The rest of this year’s nominees come from across the rock spectrum, from metal pioneers Iron Maiden to grunge progenitors Soundgarden, punk poets Rage Against the Machine to folk philosopher Warren Zevon, and from scrappy garage rock icons the White Stripes to new wave giants Joy Division, nominated jointly with New Order (the equally influential group founded by three former Joy Division members after the passing of JD frontman Ian Curtis).
FLO reveal 2023 North American tour dates
FLO, the U.K. trio making turn-of-the-millennium-themed R&B to impressive effect, have announced their first tour dates in North America. The 10 shows begin in Atlanta on April 30 and run until April 30 in Sacramento at the Sol Blume Festival. Ticket presale for the North America shows is up here, with a general sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
Grammys tap GloRilla, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne for hip-hop 50th anniversary performance
GloRilla has been tapped to perform alongside some of rap’s biggest legends this Sunday at the Grammys’ celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The 23-year-old Memphis emcee will pick up where she left off in her breakout 2022 at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where she’ll share the stage with Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, Scarface, Spinderella, Spliff Star, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort. Questlove will direct and produce the event, and LL Cool J will introduce it.
Nia Archives shares “Conveniency,” announces new EP details
U.K. producer and artist Nia Archives has shared new song "Conveniency." The trademark fizzing jungle track will feature on upcoming EP Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall, due March 10. Check out the skate-themed video below. "Conveniency" follows previous Sunrise... singles "So Tell Me" and "Baianá." Speaking in a...
