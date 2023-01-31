ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TODAY.com

Who is Nadia Ferreira? Marc Anthony's 4th wife is a pageant queen

Marc Anthony is officially off the market. The singer recently tied the knot with Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony in Miami. This marks Anthony's fourth marriage. His previous wives include Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima, and he has six children across three relationships. Curious to know...
Vibe

Jay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D’USSÉ Brand’s Next Chapter

Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D’USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ ControversyJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy AwardsDame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar D’USSÉ Deal Following Bacardi Lawsuit

JAY-Z has agreed to a multi-billion-dollar deal with Bacardi surrounding the valuation of D’USSÉ, which comes after their heated lawsuit over the premium cognac. According to Complex, the agreement saw Hov sell a majority stake in D’USSÉ. He previously had 50/50 ownership of the cognac brand with Bacardi, so it can assume that Bacardi now owns over 75 percent of D’USSÉ.
dancehallmag.com

Valiant Says He Just Sings What Dancehall Fans Want To Hear

Dancehall artist Valiant says that the lyrics in the string of hit songs he’s released since October are simply what the masses in the Caribbean want to hear, echoing statements made by his compatriot Skillibeng last year. His songs—among them Dunce Cheque, North Carolina, St. Mary, C.A.L (Cut All...
dancehallmag.com

Interview: Collie Buddz Encourages Fans To ‘Take It Easy’

It can be easy to become preoccupied with the dynamism of everyday life, and Collie Buddz’s new single Take It Easy is a reminder to stop and smell the roses you’ve planted. Released today, the track oozes all the feels of self-care meets reggae sweetness, a welcomed message...
dancehallmag.com

Dancehall Artist Caano Denies Report That He Kidnapped Canadian Woman

Upcoming Dancehall artist Caano has denied a CVM TV report that he is involved in human trafficking and scamming and that he allegedly held a white Canadian national against her will. “She was living with me for a while but the catty [the woman’s] friend called the police inna Jamaica...
trazeetravel.com

Kokomo: Authentic Caribbean Cuisine in the Heart of New York City

Authentic Caribbean food, power couple owners and vibrant décor: What better way to enjoy a meal in New York City than at Kokomo? Living in or visiting the Big Apple doesn’t mean relinquishing traditional, flavorful foods and dishes from around the world, and at Kokomo, guests are instantly transported to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean through cocktails, delicious meals and a colorful ambiance.
