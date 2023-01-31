Read full article on original website
I-Octane, Khago Say They Deserve Credit For Breaking Vybz Kartel, Mavado’s Vice Grip On Dancehall
Dancehall stars I-Octane and Khago have asserted that younger artists should show appreciation to them for dismantling what, back then, was the seemingly unbreakable dominance of Mavado and Vybz Kartel in the early to the mid-2010s. “All dem young artiste dem weh buss afta me enuh fi pay mi homage....
Tampa Bay has a stake in Haiti’s unrest. Here’s why. | Column
Haiti is in crisis. The anarchy — and gang-related violence of killing, kidnapping and rape — is almost unimaginable. And, yet, it’s easy to write off Haiti as a distant issue when Tampa Bay faces so many problems of its own, literally close to home. But whether...
New York City Attorney Shot and Robbed While Taking Pictures on Vacation in Chile
A family in Staten Island is wondering what happened to a loved one who was traveling in Chile and was initially reported missing and before being discovered dead. According to ABC 7 News, the family of New York City attorney, Eric Garvin, is searching for answers. The 38-year-old was shot...
Who is Nadia Ferreira? Marc Anthony's 4th wife is a pageant queen
Marc Anthony is officially off the market. The singer recently tied the knot with Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony in Miami. This marks Anthony's fourth marriage. His previous wives include Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima, and he has six children across three relationships. Curious to know...
Jay-Z And Bacardi Come To Agreement Over D’USSÉ Brand’s Next Chapter
Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D’USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following ‘Snoop Loopz’ ControversyJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy AwardsDame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...
JAY-Z Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar D’USSÉ Deal Following Bacardi Lawsuit
JAY-Z has agreed to a multi-billion-dollar deal with Bacardi surrounding the valuation of D’USSÉ, which comes after their heated lawsuit over the premium cognac. According to Complex, the agreement saw Hov sell a majority stake in D’USSÉ. He previously had 50/50 ownership of the cognac brand with Bacardi, so it can assume that Bacardi now owns over 75 percent of D’USSÉ.
Valiant Says He Just Sings What Dancehall Fans Want To Hear
Dancehall artist Valiant says that the lyrics in the string of hit songs he’s released since October are simply what the masses in the Caribbean want to hear, echoing statements made by his compatriot Skillibeng last year. His songs—among them Dunce Cheque, North Carolina, St. Mary, C.A.L (Cut All...
Interview: Collie Buddz Encourages Fans To ‘Take It Easy’
It can be easy to become preoccupied with the dynamism of everyday life, and Collie Buddz’s new single Take It Easy is a reminder to stop and smell the roses you’ve planted. Released today, the track oozes all the feels of self-care meets reggae sweetness, a welcomed message...
Dancehall Artist Caano Denies Report That He Kidnapped Canadian Woman
Upcoming Dancehall artist Caano has denied a CVM TV report that he is involved in human trafficking and scamming and that he allegedly held a white Canadian national against her will. “She was living with me for a while but the catty [the woman’s] friend called the police inna Jamaica...
Jamaica willing to take part in military intervention in Haiti, PM says
KINGSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Jamaica would be willing to take part in an international military deployment to Haiti, Prime Minister Andrew Holness told lawmakers on Tuesday, saying the Caribbean island country could also support its neighbor on electoral reforms.
Kokomo: Authentic Caribbean Cuisine in the Heart of New York City
Authentic Caribbean food, power couple owners and vibrant décor: What better way to enjoy a meal in New York City than at Kokomo? Living in or visiting the Big Apple doesn’t mean relinquishing traditional, flavorful foods and dishes from around the world, and at Kokomo, guests are instantly transported to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean through cocktails, delicious meals and a colorful ambiance.
Jamaican Prime Minister Offers To Deploy Troops And Police To Help Stabilize Haiti
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, has announced his intention to send military aid to Haiti. According to AP News, Haiti is experiencing “a fuel siege blamed on the country’s most powerful gang.”. The United Nations warned that Haiti was on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe...
Accra is congested, but relocating Ghana’s capital is not the only option
Accra could keep its political role while some of its other functions are distributed around the country.
