Jay-Z and Bacardi have reached an agreement over the D'USSÉ brand amid public litigation. According to a press release, the joint announcement reveals the entities have renewed their partnership, with Bacardi aquiring a majority interest in the multi-billion-dollar brand. The Hip-Hop veteran will retain a significant ownership stake in the brand. Growing D'USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history...

16 HOURS AGO