theScore
Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle
Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
theScore
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
theScore
Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is making the most of his limited minutes as he works his way back from injuries that kept him from playing for much of the season. Middleton scored 18 points and sparked a third-quarter run that put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead for good as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victry.
theScore
Sabonis' double-double helps Kings power past Spurs 119-109
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio 119-109 on Wednesday night, handing the beleaguered Spurs their seventh straight loss. “If they are going to be down there trying to guard him one-on-one, ‘Hey, yo,...
theScore
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
theScore
Giannis erupts for 54 in Bucks' massive comeback win vs. Clippers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his most famous 50-point performance by ordering 50 chicken nuggets at a Chick-fil-A drive-through the next day. He already has an idea how to commemorate reaching that plateau for the third time in the last month. Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 54 points...
theScore
Former Sky star Vandersloot signs with Liberty
Four-time WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot will join the New York Liberty, she announced Thursday. The 33-year-old spent her first 12 seasons in the league with the Chicago Sky. Vandersloot ranks third all time in assists with 2,385 and led the league in assists per game for five straight seasons from...
theScore
Report: Warriors, Kings interested in 76ers' Thybulle
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle, sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Golden State likes Thybulle as a defensive stopper, while Sacramento head coach Mike Brown is a fan of the 25-year-old forward, Pompey reports. The 76ers want...
theScore
2023 NBA All-Star snubs: Siakam, AD headline notable omissions
With only seven reserve spots available for each conference, some talented players were guaranteed to miss out on an NBA All-Star berth. Plenty of perennial All-Stars won't be making the trip to Salt Lake City after the league announced the coaches' picks for reserves Thursday. Here are the biggest snubs...
theScore
Bruins thump Maple Leafs to snap rare 3-game skid
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs feel like they can keep up with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. They just need to do it for three consecutive periods. Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third as Boston surged past the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday. After a scoreless first period, Toronto trailed 2-1 at the second intermission before the Bruins blew the game open.
theScore
Tatum: Jordan 'didn't text me' after dropping 51 points on Hornets
Jayson Tatum says he was met with silence from Michael Jordan following his 51-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets last month. "He'll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn't text me after that one," the Boston Celtics star and Jordan Brand athlete told Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports.
theScore
Ovechkin praises McDavid: 'He's from a different planet'
Longtime Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin knows a thing or two about being an otherworldly NHL talent, and he sees it in Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. "He's from a different planet," Ovechkin told Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun from All-Star Weekend in Florida. "How he plays the game. How he controls the puck. He controls his speed. He's very fun to watch.
