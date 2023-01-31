Read full article on original website
Salvation Army to assist with tornado damage Feb. 7-9
On Feb. 7-9 the Alabama/Louisiana/Mississippi Division of the Salvation Army will offer a pre-registration event for assistance to homes that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. To receive assistance the Salvation Army division is requiring the following:. You must be identified on their records as having sustained...
Dallas County Commission declares emergency at jail to speed up tornado reconstruction
The Dallas County Commission on Monday declared an emergency at the county jail, which will speed up the process of making repairs caused by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a special called meeting on Monday, the commission got a report from construction contractor Steward Construction with photos about the extensive damage to the jail on Selfield Road that includes a destroyed roof, utility units, ceilings and more.
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
The Central Alabama community has raised over $210K for tornado relief in Selma
People all over the state have come together to support Selma, Alabama since a tornado tore through the community on January 12. As the recovery efforts continue, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) has partnered with United Way of Selma and Dallas County to launch a trusted donation site that will serve those affected. Keep reading to learn how they’re helping and how you can, too.
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/16/2023 – 01/31/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/16/2023-1/31/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Hospital Drive. • Domestic violence was reported on Milly Francis Street. • Domestic violence was reported on Red Eagle Drive. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 27.
“They just weren’t the kind of people for that”: The 1934 Smith Family Massacre in Demopolis, Alabama
1. The 1934 Extinguishing of the Frank Clements and Elsie Hildreth Smith Family. The coroner declared that there was no evidence that the house had been forcibly entered, but added that the investigation showed that the Smiths frequently did not lock doors and windows at night.—“Alabama Banker and Family Slain—Couple Were of Leading Families,” New York Times, November 26, 1934.
West takes oath of office for first full term
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West swore to uphold his first full term in office at a ceremony held Sunday at the Hayneville Senior Center. West’s friends and family gathered with state and local officials for the standing-room-only celebration to witness Judge LaShandra Myrick administer the oath. West’s father, Terry,...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
Second Community Mural Project in Uniontown slated for Feb. 18
The second Community Mural Project in Uniontown is slated for Feb. 18 in Uniontown. Volunteers are asked to sign up for the project, which is a partnership of the Community Foundation of Uniontown with Blackbelt Community Foundation, Blackbelt Treasures and other partners. This can be done by filling out the...
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
