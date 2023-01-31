Read full article on original website
US Majors Sell Their Brand of Decarbonization
The global energy crisis has not derailed demands for decarbonization, but it has afforded the oil and gas industry some buffer against calls for more immediate and extreme energy transition measures. Arguably, the biggest potential winners are Exxon Mobil and Chevron. The US majors have the opportunity to find a more receptive audience for their brand of decarbonization, which aims to deliver higher oil and gas production to meet still-rising demand — albeit with reduced carbon intensity — while favoring synergistic low-carbon businesses like carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and biofuels over solar and wind. But there are still skeptics to assuage. In the near term, the hydrocarbon bias has paid off big: Their shares have more than doubled over the past two years amid skyrocketing oil and gas prices, compared to roughly 50%-60% gains for their more transition-minded European peers. But with the investor love affair with hydrocarbons likely fleeting given ever-rising climate risks — and lower forward earnings projections — Chevron and Exxon have reaffirmed commitments to invest billions to decarbonize their oil and gas operations while putting the building blocks in place for material businesses in CCS, hydrogen and biofuels. Some would rather they not: Truist Securities recently decried Exxon’s low-carbon spending given returns of “just over 10% at best, which is not comparable to most traditional energy for years to come.” Yet others question the efficacy of these industry-friendly solutions for opposite reasons — the potential for electrification to leapfrog their use.
BPX Electric Permian Wells
BP’s US shale subsidiary BPX is drawing near to powering all of its well sites in the prolific Permian Basin with electricity from the grid. After hitting the milestone of 80% of Permian wells electrified in 2022, the company is aiming to get to 95% in 2023, BPX CEO David Lawler told reporters on Wednesday. “What this does for us, is it allows us to have a very low-carbon footprint, and a very low-carbon-intensity barrel of crude oil that's produced,” Lawler said. The key components to BPX’s electrification strategy in the Permian are centralized processing facilities, of which the first, Grand Slam, came on line in 2021. Wells receive electricity from the grid and flow to Grand Slam, essentially erasing the need for wellsite compressors, tanks and other equipment that might result in a higher emissions footprint.
Saudi Firm Eyes Multiple Green Jet Fuel Plants
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar is pressing ahead with a $1.3 billion project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the UK by early 2028 and is also in talks to invest in similar projects elsewhere, a senior executive tells Energy Intelligence. Large volumes of diesel exports continue to flow out of...
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Shell's new CEO Wael Sawan looked ahead cautiously at LNG markets during his company's 4th quarter earnings call. Austria's OMV plans to optimize its upstream oil and gas portfolio this year as part of an ongoing shift in favor of specialty chemicals.
West African Trade Perks Up on Chinese Demand, EU Ban
West Africa oil trade is livening up after a slow start as Unipec nabs spot cargoes. Sellers are hiking offer prices in anticipation of stronger demand from both Asia and Europe. Competition from rival grades in the US and Brazil remain a salient challenge. Sellers of March-loading West African crude...
Russia Sells Yuan as Oil and Gas Revenue Falls
Russia is selling some of the Chinese currency reserves it holds to offset a sharp fall in its oil and gas revenues, as its war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark. More Western-owned tankers transported Russian crude in January, as shippers become more accustomed to the G7 price cap. China’s...
Meet Direct Ocean Capture
Much of the discussion around carbon removal has centered around air capture, but traction is also building around ocean capture that would pull CO2 from the high seas. A prominent emerging player is Captura Technologies, which has gained financial backing from Equinor and Saudi Aramco through a recent series A financing round. The company believes it can bring down costs fast, its CEO Steve Oldham tells Energy Intelligence in an interview. "The big advantage of ocean-based carbon removal is the fact that the ocean already exists, it's really big, it's a proven carbon absorber, and it's available to everybody for free," Oldham says. His previous job was CEO of Canada's Carbon Engineering, the firm Occidental Petroleum picked to develop its grand DAC ambition.
Outsized Oil Profits Revive Windfall Tax Rhetoric
Democrats in Washington have renewed calls for a windfall profits tax as oil and gas industry reports record profits, although the chances of any legislation emerging from the divided Congress remains very slim. Downstream outages helped propel volumes to record levels in the fourth quarter, and demand should keep shipments...
Latest Indicators
Direct ocean capture technology is receiving serious investments from oil companies — and key player Captura believes it can cut costs fast. UAE Aims for Climate Summit That 'Gets Things Done'. TotalEnergies has been caught up in some of the recent controversy surrounding its Indian investment partner Adani Group.
Russia Responds to Price Cap
The cash-rich Abu Dhabi developer has targeted the Caspian and Central Asia as a key area for expansion. TotalEnergies has been caught up in some of the recent controversy surrounding its Indian investment partner Adani Group. Russia’s LNG production increased 8.1% to 32.5 million tons in 2022, the federal state...
Masdar Revs Up Renewables Drive
Abu Dhabi’s Masdar has strengthened its credentials as the green energy champion of Central Asia and the South Caucasus by signing a new set of deals with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to carry out solar, wind and hydrogen projects. The uncertainty surrounding Russia's refining sector is weighing on global...
Tankers Step Up Russian Loadings Under G7 Cap
The number of European-owned tankers loading Russian crude appears to have picked up this year, as traders and shippers become more accustomed to working with the G7 price cap introduced Dec. 5. China's crude demand is recovering, boosted by rising refinery throughput, healthy gasoline demand and the rebuilding of crude...
War Heaps New Challenges on Russia's Upstream
Even before the Ukraine war, Moscow had not been very bullish about its oil production prospects. Prior to last February's invasion, the Russian government had assumed output of crude oil and gas condensate had peaked in 2019. Much has changed since then, making the outlook more challenging. Foreign majors and many oil-field services (OFS) companies have exited Russia; Urals crude now trades at big discounts to lure Asian buyers; and Moscow's need for petrodollars to fund the federal budget has increased, adding to the burden on Russian oil and gas companies. It all helps explain why BP in its latest long-term forecast predicts that Russian production could fall by 25%-42% by 2035. BP's latest energy outlook, released this week, says Russia's output will drop significantly under "a combination of faster decline rates of existing operating assets and a curtailing of new prospective developments." It sees Russian liquids production declining from around 12 million barrels per day in 2019 to between 7 million and 9 million b/d in 2035. The high end of that forecast is not far off from Moscow's own outlook in 2021, which envisaged output of crude and gas condensate dropping to 9.45 million b/d in 2035 from 11.25 million b/d in 2019.
Total Caught Up in Fallout From Adani's Woes
TotalEnergies has been caught up in some of the recent controversy surrounding Indian conglomerate Adani Group — its partner in several new energy ventures. Petroleum futures started February on a bearish note, clobbered by news of a larger-than-expected inventory increase in the US. ConocoPhillips’ said the three-wellpad concept approved...
Pakistan Awaits Russian Oil
The cash-rich Abu Dhabi developer has targeted the Caspian and Central Asia as a key area for expansion. Petroleum futures started February on a bearish note, clobbered by news of a larger-than-expected inventory increase in the US. Longer-haul routes outside of Europe pose a challenge for Russian oil products exporters,...
Post-Gazprom, India Turns to US, Mideast LNG Supply
Gail India, India’s biggest distributor of natural gas, is banking on shipments of US LNG, and a new supply contract with a Middle East supplier, to make up for the loss of cargoes from Gazprom. The shift represents yet another impact on worldwide LNG flows in the wake of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
'Advanced' Nuclear Reactors: No Climate Cure
Politicians frequently cite the need to “throw everything” at the effort to win the global struggle against greenhouse gas emissions. But when it comes to “advanced” nuclear reactor technologies, it’s worth asking whether that’s a wise course. Contrary to claims by their promoters, these technologies are not new, nor are they necessarily safer, more secure, economically competitive, or less of a proliferation risk. Instead of doling out billions of taxpayer dollars for dubious projects based on dated technologies that haven’t worked and will struggle for years to get deployed, assuming they ever do, legislators should focus on proven technologies — renewables that can be deployed in a matter of months or a few years, flexible grids optimized for matching supply with demand, and energy conservation — and get the job done.
Marketview: Fuel to the Flame
Diesel prices in Europe have been falling fast and hard since Jan. 23 — the opposite of what speculators had expected ahead of the EU’s Feb. 5 ban on Russian refined product imports. Iraq is one of the Mideast producers benefiting most from surging European demand for non-Russian...
North Africa Eyes Green Hydrogen Exports to Europe
North African states have an opportunity to harness their vast solar and wind potential toward the production of green hydrogen, with Morocco and Egypt leading new production and Europe primed as a major demand outlet. Europe’s energy crisis and adoption last year of its REPowerEU plan to advance its energy transition have both raised demand expectations, but the speed and shape of that export market will ultimately depend on European regulations, admit industry sources.
