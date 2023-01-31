Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency under scrutiny for using a controversial artificial intelligence tool

Read full article on original website
Child Welfare Algorithm May Unfairly Target Disabled Parents, Complaints to DOJ Allege
The Justice Department has reportedly been examining an algorithm used by one Pennsylvania county's child welfare agency to help determine which allegations of child neglect deserve a formal investigation, following a series of complaints that the algorithm is unfairly targeting parents with disabilities. While the county claims that the algorithm is intended to reduce human error in child welfare investigations, critics argue that the tool places disabled parents—who are already disproportionately investigated by child welfare agencies—at risk of unnecessary government intervention.
PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty. Flags will remain […]
wccsradio.com
WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES
The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
ehn.org
Cancer-causing emissions in Pittsburgh-area borough prompt meeting with EPA
PITTSBURGH — Last night, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a virtual meeting with residents of Zelienople, a small borough about 28 miles north of Pittsburgh, to discuss high cancer risk caused by emissions from a polluting facility. “One of the tough things is that we...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
pghcitypaper.com
Lawyers demand immediate intervention in alleged medical neglect of incarcerated man
A local law firm has written to the county Jail Oversight Board demanding an immediate intervention in the jail’s alleged neglect of an incarcerated individual with an incurable disease. In the week since Pittsburgh City Paper reported on Denzelle Kendrick’s allegations that Allegheny County Jail medical providers refused him...
pennrecord.com
Midas refutes allegations that on-duty manager left profane note for female customer
PITTSBURGH – An Allegheny County woman who alleged she was given a profane note by the manager on duty and discriminated against on the basis of her sex when she brought her vehicle in for its regular inspection to a local Midas auto shop, has maintained her claims in the face of the defendants’ denials.
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?
You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
Target 11 Exclusive: Officers fired over Jim Rogers’ death will attempt to return to department
The suspended officers will be fighting to clear the disciplinary action on their records.
Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive
John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts.
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - Environmental groups are preparing to sue the new Shell chemical plant in Beaver County. The two groups filed a notice of intent to file a lawsuit against the Shell cracker plant with the groups saying the plant has repeatedly violated air pollution limits. The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council said the action is for illegal emissions of volatile organic compounds, which they say contribute to smog and can cause health problems. The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts. The attorney for Environmental Integrity Project...
pennrecord.com
Estate of man at center of 2021 double murder-suicide sued for survival and wrongful death
PITTSBURGH – Family members of the victims of a double homicide committed by the victims’ son a year and a half ago have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the killer’s estate. Anthoula K. Hanse (Administratrix of the Estate of John Tratras, deceased) of Pittsburgh and Jean...
McKeesport mayoral candidate facing second round of drug-related charges, says allegations are false
Corry Sanders is hoping to have a seat in that building as the next mayor of McKeesport but is now involved with his second run-in with authorities for drug-related charges.
Target 11 Exclusive: Foster father accused of impregnating child in Pittsburgh facing new charges
A foster father accused of raping two foster children decades ago is now in jail, facing new charges in Cleveland, Ohio.
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union members “energized” by National Labor Relations Board ruling; paper plans to appeal
The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh is celebrating a Thursday ruling from the National Labor Relations Board. The decision found the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette violated federal labor law by failing to bargain in good faith with the newsroom’s union. “The Post-Gazette acted in bad faith at the bargaining table, and now...
Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
wtae.com
Sheetz ending controversial 'smile policy'
Sheetz is stepping back from a controversial handbook requirement called the "smile policy." In a statement Wednesday, Stephanie Doliveira, executive vice president of people and culture at Sheetz, said, "Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first. As a family owned and operated company, nothing is more important than creating an environment that is inclusive and supportive of all of our employees.
Pittsburgh man sentenced to prison for leading heroin trafficking ring
A Pittsburgh man will serve nearly a decade behind bars for his role as the leader of a heroin trafficking ring.
