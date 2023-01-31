ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency under scrutiny for using a controversial artificial intelligence tool

By Sally Ho, Garance Burke/ The Associated Press
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Reason.com

Child Welfare Algorithm May Unfairly Target Disabled Parents, Complaints to DOJ Allege

The Justice Department has reportedly been examining an algorithm used by one Pennsylvania county's child welfare agency to help determine which allegations of child neglect deserve a formal investigation, following a series of complaints that the algorithm is unfairly targeting parents with disabilities. While the county claims that the algorithm is intended to reduce human error in child welfare investigations, critics argue that the tool places disabled parents—who are already disproportionately investigated by child welfare agencies—at risk of unnecessary government intervention.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Channel 34

PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty. Flags will remain […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive

John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts.

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - Environmental groups are preparing to sue the new Shell chemical plant in Beaver County. The two groups filed a notice of intent to file a lawsuit against the Shell cracker plant with the groups saying the plant has repeatedly violated air pollution limits. The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council said the action is for illegal emissions of volatile organic compounds, which they say contribute to smog and can cause health problems. The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts. The attorney for Environmental Integrity Project...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Sheetz ending controversial 'smile policy'

Sheetz is stepping back from a controversial handbook requirement called the "smile policy." In a statement Wednesday, Stephanie Doliveira, executive vice president of people and culture at Sheetz, said, "Our culture at Sheetz has always been centered on respect and putting our employees, customers and communities first. As a family owned and operated company, nothing is more important than creating an environment that is inclusive and supportive of all of our employees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

