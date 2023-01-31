Cormier: Israel Adesanya (finally) booked Alex Pereira rematch to keep ‘Poatan’ from losing to someone else

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis claps back at Daniel Cormier’s ‘high cholesterol bulls—t’ — ‘I still feel like I can be in the Top 5’
Derrick Lewis still believes he’s one of the best heavyweights around. The current record holder for most knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history is back in action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68, looking to snap a rough two-fight losing streak. Lewis, 37, aims to extend his record with another big knockout over Moldova’s Sergey Spivak.
overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
Michael Bisping praises Jorge Masvidal for accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “With great risk, comes great reward”
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has praised Jorge Masvidal for accepting a fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Last week, Dana White announced some gigantic bouts for the UFC 287 pay-per-view on April 8. White publicized that middleweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against prolonged rival Israel Adesanya. On top of that, the boss also revealed that Masvidal would make his highly anticipated return.
MMAmania.com
Video: Welterweight no more? Watch massive Khamzat Chimaev beat on training partner in Thailand
Khamzat Chimaev may not have a fight lined up yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from training hard. The 170-pound contender is currently in camp at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. And he’s looking like he may not stick around at Welterweight. In a new video, “Borz”...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMAmania.com
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
MMA Fighting
‘The Legend of the Last Emperor’: Who is Fedor Emelianenko and why does his retirement matter?
Who is Fedor Emelianenko and why is he so revered?. Ahead of Emelianenko’s retirement fight against Ryan Bader on Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon explain the legend of “The Last Emperor” and the story behind one of the most celebrated heavyweights in MMA history.
Ryan Bader respects Fedor Emelianenko but has no issue being 'the bad guy' at Bellator 290
LOS ANGELES – Ryan Bader is the reigning, defending, undisputed Bellator heavyweight champion, but nobody cares about that. OK, so it’s not that nobody cares. It’s just that his next title defense is against Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night at Bellator 290, which also happens to be “The Last Emperor’s” retirement fight. Being the beloved MMA legend that he is, Bader knows fans would like to see Emelianenko ride off into the sunset with a victory and gold strapped around his waist.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua? Eddie Hearn pitches former UFC champ: ‘He has a golden opportunity’
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has his eye on Francis Ngannou as the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion plots a move into the boxing world. Not only is he interested in the heavy hitter, he has a pretty solid pitch on why “The Predator” should fight Anthony Joshua rather than wait around for a fight that may (or may not) materialize against lineal champion, Tyson Fury.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Curtis Blaydes analyzes potential Jon Jones match up: ‘If we both connect, he’ll go backward’
Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time. Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal could return to journeyman status with UFC 287 loss: ‘It’s do or die’
Jorge Masvidal is entering one of the biggest fights of his career as he tries to end a three-fight losing skid when he meets fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this April. Masvidal, who remains one of the promotion’s biggest stars, has never lost more than two fights...
MMAmania.com
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
theScore
Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate
The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
30 greatest UFC fighters of all time
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time. The UFC turns 30 this year, and though it seems slightly impossible, we’re ranking the top 30 UFC fighters of all time. There’s been an abundance of talent throughout the UFC since it began in 1993, from pioneers like Royce Gracie and Ronda Rousey to dominating champions like Jon Jones and superstars like Conor McGregor. Now some pioneers like Mark Coleman and Dan Severn were omitted, but we’re looking at wins, achievements, and overall dominance. Every person on this list has left a mark on the UFC as well as on the sport of MMA. As we look forward to the next 30 years, here’s who made an impact so far.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Michael Chiesa vs. Li Jingliang added to UFC 287
UFC 287, which is scheduled for April 8 at an unannounced location, is starting to shape up. Last week, Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns were announced as the main and co-main event. Now, a pair of ranked Welterweights have been added to the card also, as grappling ace Michael Chiesa will square off opposite knockout artist Li Jingliang (h/t MMAJunkie).
