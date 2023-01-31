Cormier: Israel Adesanya (finally) booked Alex Pereira rematch to keep ‘Poatan’ from losing to someone else

Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time. The UFC turns 30 this year, and though it seems slightly impossible, we’re ranking the top 30 UFC fighters of all time. There’s been an abundance of talent throughout the UFC since it began in 1993, from pioneers like Royce Gracie and Ronda Rousey to dominating champions like Jon Jones and superstars like Conor McGregor. Now some pioneers like Mark Coleman and Dan Severn were omitted, but we’re looking at wins, achievements, and overall dominance. Every person on this list has left a mark on the UFC as well as on the sport of MMA. As we look forward to the next 30 years, here’s who made an impact so far.

