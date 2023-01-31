Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A couple in Northwest Indiana was elated to see their daughter flashing the “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound. After having their first two children at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked in Tuesday expecting a normal visit.
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria Announces Crown Point Location Opening Soon
The 1,500 square foot space is a carryout and delivery only location and does not include a dining room
WNDU
Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process. Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red...
nwindianabusiness.com
Around the Region
Learn about people, companies making difference at work and in their communities. The Regional Development Co. honored top referring lenders and individuals at its annual membership meeting Nov. 3 at Byway Brewing in Hammond. Those honored include Bank of the Year: Centier Bank; Lender of the Year: Greg Gottschalk, Amy Kezy and Lydia Post, also of Centier Bank; Millionaires Club (more than $1 million in loans): Kezy, Centier Bank; Dan Duncan, Peoples Bank; Keith Leathers, Home State Bank; Bill Winterhaler, Centier Bank; Lydia Post, Centier Bank; Tim Warner, Centier Bank; Dan Shelby, Peoples Bank; Kathy Ireland, Horizon Bank; and Sam Boufis, Wintrust Bank.
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
22 WSBT
Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive
Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
valpo.life
Porter County Highway Department plows through obstacles to serve citizens in winter weather
It’s a Sunday night and light snow covers the Region. It’s forecasted to snow well into the morning and continue through the remainder of the day. Most people have hunkered down for the night drinking hot chocolate under warm blankets. Most are ready for a cozy night. The...
abc57.com
Frigid Friday with some snow on the way
Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.
go955.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
valpo.life
Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February
In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
goportageindians.com
Boys Basketball Cancelled vs. South Bend (Adams) Saturday, Feb. 4th
The Boys Basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4th vs. South Bend (Adams) has been cancelled. This game will NOT be rescheduled.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
