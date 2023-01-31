ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

WGNtv.com

Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A couple in Northwest Indiana was elated to see their daughter flashing the “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound. After having their first two children at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked in Tuesday expecting a normal visit.
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwindianabusiness.com

Around the Region

Learn about people, companies making difference at work and in their communities. The Regional Development Co. honored top referring lenders and individuals at its annual membership meeting Nov. 3 at Byway Brewing in Hammond. Those honored include Bank of the Year: Centier Bank; Lender of the Year: Greg Gottschalk, Amy Kezy and Lydia Post, also of Centier Bank; Millionaires Club (more than $1 million in loans): Kezy, Centier Bank; Dan Duncan, Peoples Bank; Keith Leathers, Home State Bank; Bill Winterhaler, Centier Bank; Lydia Post, Centier Bank; Tim Warner, Centier Bank; Dan Shelby, Peoples Bank; Kathy Ireland, Horizon Bank; and Sam Boufis, Wintrust Bank.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's

(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
22 WSBT

Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive

Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating fire on Ridge Road in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a structure fire in the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Stevensville Thursday. The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was called to the fire at 5:29 a.m. Thursday morning. At the scene, crews found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. Police on...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Frigid Friday with some snow on the way

Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.
MICHIANA, MI
go955.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
valpo.life

Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February

In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas

MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

