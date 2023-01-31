Poppy and Phil both saw their shadow this morning, but Michiana is in for a few more days of winter, not six more weeks. A powerful cold front will blast through the area tonight, dropping temperatures into the teens overnight. Some snow showers are possible overnight into Friday, especially in northern Berrien and Cass counties. Most of us will pick up an inch or so through Friday afternoon. Some minor travel impacts are possible for the commute on Friday morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cloudy and cold with highs only making it into the middle teens. Wind chills will be near zero until Saturday morning. The weekend will be warmer and sunnier, too. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday before we start next week with highs in the lower to middle 40s. While it's still winter, the middle of next week looks mild and rainy.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO