Rozzi says Cutler is the problem, works on crafting ‘Rozzi Rules’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The State House, which has been in a state of paralysis for more than a month, has no rules, no session day, and apparently no plan on how to move forward. It does, however, have a Speaker who has been mostly silent up until now. Tomorrow...
Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee
How can you tell when it’s nearly Election Day? The tone of the fundraising gets way more insistent. And when control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line? Much, much more insistent. With less than a week to go before western Pennsylvania voters head to the polls in a trio of special elections for the […] The post Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
FILE – Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will send dozens of new representatives and senators to the Legislature, thanks to a slew of retirements and new district maps that were revamped by the state’s redistricting commission. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro administration policy to take effect on March 6. Who it affects:...
Walker, McAndrew face challenges as they vie to succeed state Rep. Tony DeLuca in special election
Little time and little name recognition are two challenges the Republican candidate for the state House 32nd District sees himself and his Democratic opponent sharing. Clayton Walker figures that helps level the playing field between himself and Joe McAndrew as they vie to succeed a titan of Pennsylvania politics in a special election Tuesday.
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House
It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads. The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy...
Shapiro to become just 3rd sitting governor to attend Pa.'s Groundhog Day celebration
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will attend the annual Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney on Thursday, becoming just the third sitting governor to ever attend the Feb. 2 event. Shapiro, a Democrat from Montgomery County, is looking forward to joining the “storied Pennsylvania tradition” and the famed Punxsutawney Phil groundhog, according...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Pa. Capitol gridlock sparks protest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Tensions from the Capitol spread to Derry Township on Wednesday, as a group of protesters stood outside the office of State Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin). The protesters called for Mehaffie to sign a petition to force the House to reconvene. The protest comes as the...
Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day
A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state's economy by prolonging the tourism season.
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
The DOJ is investigating an AI tool that could be hurting families in Pennsylvania
The Justice Dept. is allegedly concerned with recent deep dives into the Allegheny Family Screening Tool. Deposit PhotosCritics—and potentially the DOJ—are worried about the Allegheny Family Screening Tool's approach to mental health and disabled communities.
Pa.’s Fourth Congressional District Makes Forbes Ranking for Key Household Metric in Montco
Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District, which encompasses the majority of Montgomery County, is one of the wealthiest in the nation, writes Andrew DePietro for Forbes. Forbes recently analyzed all of the congressional districts that comprise the 116th Congress that started in January 2021 and will run until January 2023 to determine which have the highest median household incomes.
Opinion: State laws can prevent tragedies without penalizing responsible gun owners.
So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days of the year. Four of these happened in Pennsylvania – one on a street corner, one near a high school, one at a McDonald’s, and another at a youth recreation center. Gun violence has permeated so much of our society that we are becoming numb to it. Beneath the headlines and endless news stories about the endless gun violence happening in the public eye, there’s another sinister epidemic that happens behind closed doors that we must not ignore – death by gun suicide.
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro targets state license and permit bottlenecks in latest executive order
Pros and business alike have complained processing times are sometimes slow – to the point where people can’t work and things can’t get built. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is targeting the state’s licensing and permitting process with a new executive order. Flanked by state leaders and...
Gov. Shapiro appoints inspector general, nominates General Services secretary
What’s new: Gov. Josh Shapiro rounded out his Cabinet on Wednesday by appointing Lucas Miller as his inspector general and nominating Reggie McNeil as his Secretary of General Services. Who they are: Miller served as inspector general under former Gov. Tom Wolf and has been with that office for...
Governor Shapiro Orders U.S. & Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Erie County EMT
Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie & Mercer counties to fly at half-staff. The flags will fly at half-staff in honor of EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington, who died in the line of duty. The flags will be...
