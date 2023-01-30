ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee

How can you tell when it’s nearly Election Day? The tone of the fundraising gets way more insistent. And when control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is on the line? Much, much more insistent. With less than a week to go before western Pennsylvania voters head to the polls in a trio of special elections for the […] The post Pa. Dems shake the money tree ahead of Feb. 7 special elections | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

FILE – Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will send dozens of new representatives and senators to the Legislature, thanks to a slew of retirements and new district maps that were revamped by the state’s redistricting commission. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House

It would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings, “as well as maintain and enhance Pennsylvania as one of the nation’s top destinations for outdoor recreation tourism,” the Jan. 30 memo reads.   The post Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. Capitol gridlock sparks protest

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Tensions from the Capitol spread to Derry Township on Wednesday, as a group of protesters stood outside the office of State Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin). The protesters called for Mehaffie to sign a petition to force the House to reconvene. The protest comes as the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bill would mandate school year start after Labor Day

A Pennsylvania lawmaker aims to introduce legislation that would require the 500 school districts across the state to start the school year after Labor Day. In a memo to lawmakers, state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Philadelphia, said the move could help save Pennsylvania families more than $4.6 million per day in child-care costs, while adding almost $400 million annually to the state's economy by prolonging the tourism season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pa.’s Fourth Congressional District Makes Forbes Ranking for Key Household Metric in Montco

Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District, which encompasses the majority of Montgomery County, is one of the wealthiest in the nation, writes Andrew DePietro for Forbes. Forbes recently analyzed all of the congressional districts that comprise the 116th Congress that started in January 2021 and will run until January 2023 to determine which have the highest median household incomes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
cityandstatepa.com

Opinion: State laws can prevent tragedies without penalizing responsible gun owners.

So far in 2023, there have been more mass shootings than days of the year. Four of these happened in Pennsylvania – one on a street corner, one near a high school, one at a McDonald’s, and another at a youth recreation center. Gun violence has permeated so much of our society that we are becoming numb to it. Beneath the headlines and endless news stories about the endless gun violence happening in the public eye, there’s another sinister epidemic that happens behind closed doors that we must not ignore – death by gun suicide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

