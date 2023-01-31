Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio school district closes on Friday due to staff shortages
An Ohio school district had to close on Friday due to staff shortages. Cambridge City School District said they will be closed on Friday, February 3, 2023 due to a shortage of available staff within multiple areas of our operation. The School District says they plan to be open on Monday. No other information was […]
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Mason Montgomery Road in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Mason Montgomery Road and Deerfield Boulevard in Deerfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was deliberately set.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
WYTV.com
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1. The last COVID-19 emergency allotment for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be at the end of February. If you receive food assistance, you can request a hearing on the...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio receives more than $26.4 million for Electric Infrastructure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $26,460,000 in funding to two organizations in Northwest Ohio. According to a statement released by Senator Brown, the Rural Development Electric Infrastructure Loan, and Loan Guarantee Program has approved the two loans. “Rural Ohioans...
Ohio reports 8,260 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Feb. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio stayed nearly steady, registering 8,260 this week as compared to 8,155 last week. This marks the third straight week below 8,300. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. Ohio...
WATCH: Vehicle crushes into Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser due to slick road
The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video on Tuesday warning of the dangers of driving on a slick roadway. In the video, an Ohio State Trooper gets out of his cruiser to check on a pickup truck that has veered of the road. As the trooper approaches the truck, another truck comes from the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW―The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and waste water assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
NBC4 Columbus
Reaching out for help with electric bills
According to a national survey, at least one out of every six U.S. households is behind on their utility bills. With so many people watching their costs these days, AEP Ohio is hoping to remind their customers that they are there to help.
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
perrysburg.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
whbc.com
PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event
MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
Slick again Wednesday morning in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — For the second consecutive night, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for slick driving thanks to freezing rain, and snow. A weather system is moving in again from the southwest with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, mainly after midnight but exiting rapidly before 7 a.m. Road conditions will be at […]
