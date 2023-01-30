CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County child spent $1,000 of his parent’s money Saturday night as he was “playing” on his dad’s GrubHub app. According to the parents, Keith and Kristin Stonehouse, their son Mason, 6, was playing on his dad’s phone before his bedtime. After Mason was sent to bed, GrubHub delivery drivers were dropping off orders that Mason ordered off of his dad’s phone. There were multiple orders from Leos Coney Island, Happys Pizza and a local shawarma place.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO