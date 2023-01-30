ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Westland officer found not guilty of punching, strangling girlfriend

WESTLAND, Mich. – A former Westland officer has been found not guilty after his girlfriend accused him of punching and strangling her several times following a wedding reception. Sebastian Iavasile was arrested around 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, after his now-ex-girlfriend accused him of punching her multiple times while...
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams

A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
PLYMOUTH, MI
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County child orders $1K worth of GrubHub when ‘playing’ on his dad’s phone

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County child spent $1,000 of his parent’s money Saturday night as he was “playing” on his dad’s GrubHub app. According to the parents, Keith and Kristin Stonehouse, their son Mason, 6, was playing on his dad’s phone before his bedtime. After Mason was sent to bed, GrubHub delivery drivers were dropping off orders that Mason ordered off of his dad’s phone. There were multiple orders from Leos Coney Island, Happys Pizza and a local shawarma place.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI

