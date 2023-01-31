Read full article on original website
Related
raps.org
Euro Roundup: EMA shares guidance on CTR, confidential data as new rules take effect
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published a quick guide to the rules and procedures of the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR) alongside questions and answers on protecting commercially confidential information when using the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS). Use of CTIS became mandatory on 31 January, turning the system into...
raps.org
FDA draft guidance addresses use of external controls to assess effectiveness of new drugs and biologics
The FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) have issued draft guidance describing sponsors can leverage external controls, such as use data from registries and electronic health records, in lieu of data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new drugs and biologics.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
raps.org
Shuren: FDA needs new authorities to prevent device shortages beyond public health emergencies
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) device center says he will continue to work with Congress and the medtech industry to pass legislation to prevent potential medical device shortages before a public health emergency must be declared. Jeff Shuren, Center for Devices and Radiological Health...
raps.org
Recon: US FDA gives thumbs up to GSK anemia drug; Vax makers kept $1.4 billion in COVID shot prepayments
Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. FDA Approves Glaxo’s Jesduvroq as Oral Treatment for Anemia (Reuters) (Endpoints) COVID-19 tracker: Merck pill linked to new mutations, study says (Fierce) (Bloomberg) FDA: Patients Can Get Paxlovid, Lagevrio Even With Negative COVID Test (Inside Health Policy) (Endpoints)
raps.org
FDA draft guidance addresses clinical development of drugs to treat early Lyme disease
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation Research (CDER) has issued a draft guidance to help sponsors develop new drugs to treat the early stages of Lyme disease. The draft addresses criteria for clinical trial enrollment, efficacy endpoints, and clinical microbiology considerations for treating early stages...
Comments / 0