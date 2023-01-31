Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Sutimlimab-jome with Long-Term Safety, Efficacy Data for Cold Agglutinin Disease
The updated label now includes patients with cold agglutinin disease with or without a history of transfusions. The FDA has approved an expanded label for sutimlimab-jome (Enjaymo, Sanofi) with new long-term safety and efficacy data for individuals with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), to now include patients with or without a history of transfusions.
raps.org
FDA draft guidance addresses clinical development of drugs to treat early Lyme disease
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation Research (CDER) has issued a draft guidance to help sponsors develop new drugs to treat the early stages of Lyme disease. The draft addresses criteria for clinical trial enrollment, efficacy endpoints, and clinical microbiology considerations for treating early stages...
McKnight's
FDA approves first oral anemia drug for renal patients on dialysis
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat), the first oral treatment for renal disease-related anemia in adults who have been on dialysis for four months or more, the agency announced Wednesday. Chronic kidney disease can lead to a decreased number of red blood cells, or anemia. The...
raps.org
FDA draft guidance addresses use of external controls to assess effectiveness of new drugs and biologics
The FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) have issued draft guidance describing sponsors can leverage external controls, such as use data from registries and electronic health records, in lieu of data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of new drugs and biologics.
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
legalexaminer.com
Ways To Straighten Hair Without Dangerous Cancer-Causing Chemicals
Hair straightening chemicals are in demand in the U.S., especially among Black women — this demographic makes up the majority of consumers. While the popularity of hair relaxers has declined recently, the market size is still expected to reach $854 million by 2028. These relaxers are typically sold in cream and solid forms, and the chemicals they contain are effective because they break disulfide bonds to change hair texture. These products are marketed as all-natural and safe to use and can be found on grocery store shelves. But recent research is giving women a reason to take a break from hair straightening chemicals. A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a concerning link between hair straightening products and uterine cancer.
Tirzepatide drug fast-tracked for weight loss indication by FDA: What to know about it
An injection drug known as tirzepatide, already approved by the FDA for treating Type 2 diabetes, is likely to gain approval for weight loss treatment this year. Here's what to know.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Spinal Cord Stimulation System as Alternative Treatment for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Spinal cord stimulation has been used for 50 years to effectively manage chronic pain without opioids. The FDA approved a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system (Proclaim XR; Abbot) for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a condition that currently has no disease modifying treatments. SCS, which is a form of neurostimulation therapy that doses tissue with a certain quantity of energy to relieve pain, can now be added to the available chronic pain management strategies that avoid the use of opioids for patients with DPN.
Healthline
Osteoarthritis: New Drug May Help Stop Symptoms￼
Osteoarthritis — a painful condition leading to joint pain, stiffness, and swelling — impacts 32 million US adults. Currently, treatments for hand osteoarthritis only manage and lessen symptoms. A new study has indicated that the drug talarozole can reduce and modify osteoarthritis symptoms. More research is being conducted...
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered dialysis for at least 4 months. The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) is the first drug to gain approval for the treatment of anemia in more than 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the United States.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
Healthline
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How Oxygen Chambers, Apple Watches May Improve Treatment for Crohn's, Ulcerative Colitis
At a conference this week, researchers unveiled some potential new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Among the presentations was research on the effectiveness of using wearable devices to predict IBD flares. Another study looked at the use of oxygen chambers...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
beckersspine.com
Spine devicemaker earns additional FDA clearance for SI joint system
The FDA on Jan. 31 gave Alevio Spine additional 510(k) clearance for the devicemaker's SI-Cure sacroiliac joint fusion system. The added indications include sacroiliac fusion for skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or lumbar or thoracolumbar spinal fusion, according to a news release. Clinical studies found the SI-Cure system can decrease the risk of disability and prevent the development of postoperative SI joint pain.
raps.org
Shuren: FDA needs new authorities to prevent device shortages beyond public health emergencies
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) device center says he will continue to work with Congress and the medtech industry to pass legislation to prevent potential medical device shortages before a public health emergency must be declared. Jeff Shuren, Center for Devices and Radiological Health...
New Alzheimer's drug receives accelerated FDA approval
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - According to the CDC, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which does not have a cure.However, researchers are hopeful about a new medication that could help slow its progression in certain individuals.The medication, which is called Lecanemab, was designed to reduce amyloid beta plaque in the brain that's linked to the disease.Dr. Babak Tousi said the medication does not treat symptoms of the disease but helps to slow down the progress."It seems we have achieved some treatment. We can affect the disease trajectory. It is a small benefit, but it is still a benefit. We can slow it down and I think it's one of many to come down the road to hopefully target it, so that's the biggest step for us," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Tousi said.Documented side effects include increased fluid in the brain tissue and micro-hemorrhages.The FDA recently authorized accelerated approval of the medication, but it will be a while before it's widely available and covered by insurers.
Medical News Today
Migraine: New nasal spray drug awaits FDA approval
Migraine affects more than 1 million people around the world. Experts expect regulators in the United States to approve a new zavegepant nasal spray for the treatment of migraine headaches. A phase 2/3 clinical trial for zavegepant reported users experienced statistically significant pain relief in as early as 15 minutes.
