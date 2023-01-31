ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

SpaceX Vandenberg Launch Delayed Yet Again

Update--A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County originally set for Sunday has been postponed yet again. The launch had been set for Sunday morning, but it was delayed until Monday morning and then delayed until Monday afternoon. But now it's been...
Gasoline Prices Continue To Climb In Ventura County

The average price of gasoline in Ventura County has been rising in recent weeks. According to Friday morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for the cheapest grade of regular gasoline in the county was at just under $4.59 a gallon. That is more than a nickel increase in...
City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4923 Sandyland Rd, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.
