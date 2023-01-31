Read full article on original website
kvta.com
SpaceX Vandenberg Launch Delayed Yet Again
Update--A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County originally set for Sunday has been postponed yet again. The launch had been set for Sunday morning, but it was delayed until Monday morning and then delayed until Monday afternoon. But now it's been...
SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX has selected Jan. 29 at 8:47 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier 'SCV009 Eclectic Elena' into low earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post SpaceX designates Jan. 29 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fishing industry gets hooked up again after Santa Barbara harbor was closed by sand
The Santa Barbara fishing industry is rebounding from the recent harbor closure. Many vessels could not go in or out due to the sand bar buildup. The post Fishing industry gets hooked up again after Santa Barbara harbor was closed by sand appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire and parks crews work together to remove specific vegetation from the Douglas Family Preserve
Fire prevention work is underway at the Douglas Family Preserve along with efforts to remove invasive plants. Santa Barbara City Parks and fire crews are collaborating on the project. The post Fire and parks crews work together to remove specific vegetation from the Douglas Family Preserve appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Gasoline Prices Continue To Climb In Ventura County
The average price of gasoline in Ventura County has been rising in recent weeks. According to Friday morning's Triple-A Fuel Gauge Survey, the average price for the cheapest grade of regular gasoline in the county was at just under $4.59 a gallon. That is more than a nickel increase in...
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
kclu.org
Repairing some popular trails in Ventura County damaged by huge January storm could cost $300,000
The price tag for repairing some roads, and trails in some popular nature preserves in Ventura County could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The damage is so severe that Ventura Land Trust officials say the three preserves normally open to the public will remain closed indefinitely. Key...
kclu.org
Wasted opportunity: With so many going hungry, Ventura County legislator has plan to cut food waste
With hunger a huge problem in the United States, a Ventura County congresswoman has co-authored legislation to try to reduce food waste. The bill is called the Zero Food Waste Act. It would establish a grant fund for government agencies and non-profits to research ways to reduce waste, and to...
Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element
The Glen Annie Golf Course and the old Walmart parcel in Orcutt are among the sites included in the County's eight year plan for new housing. The post Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
Jalama Beach campground reopens; other parks, trails remain closed
The owner of the Jalama Store, Don Eittreim, says it’s great to be back in business after being closed for about a week-and-a-half.
Multiple antisemitic incidents reported around Santa Barbara area
Multiple incidents of antisemitism have been reported this week on and around the UC Santa Barbara campus.
KEYT
Just before the Santa Barbara harbor closure, some fishermen got their catch in and to the market
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Santa Barbara fishermen were able to get their catch in, just in time this week before the harbor entrance closed. The entrance is off limits until sometime Saturday while a sand bar is opened up by an emergency dredging operations. A few fishermen with boat...
First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley
The first cannabis dispensary officially opened in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
4923 Sandyland Rd, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.
Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon
California Highway Patrol conducted an emergency response on southbound Highway 101 near the Padre Juan Canyon Rd overpass on Wednesday afternoon. The post Southbound Highway 101 traffic from Carpinteria to Ventura due to emergency response in Rincon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton
A female driver was transported to Marion Medical Center with minor injuries following a car rollover on HWY 101 north a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
