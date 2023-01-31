ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonisd.org

Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days

Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Applications open for Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD is seeking volunteers to serve on its Community Bond Advisory Committee to explore current and future student and school needs. The 150-member committee comprised of parents, business partners, senior citizens, staff, and other community members, will determine if a November 2023 schools bond package is needed. The application to serve on the CBAC is open until February 15 and was emailed to addresses community members have on file with the District.
KATY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Katy ISD February theater productions get underway

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are three Katy ISD high school theater productions this month and they begin on February 2, 2023. The Paetow High School Theater Company presents Once Upon a Mattress. Once Upon a Mattress is set in a fairy tale kingdom where manipulative Queen Aggravain...
KATY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Seven Lakes HS students finish in top position at MIT competition

CAMBRIDGE, MA - (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes High School science olympiad team placed third in a very competitive tournament hosted by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The MIT Science Olympiad Invitational was held earlier this month in the Boston area. Sixty-seven of the top teams from...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

'Our schools, our say:' Protestors against possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD send message to state leaders

HOUSTON - Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You want some shoes?’: Galena Park ISD sends warning to parents after suspicious man approaches 7th grader, district says

GALENA PARK, Texas – Officials with Galena Park Independent School District are warning students and parents after a “stranger danger” situation that recently happened. Superintendent John Moore sent out a letter Thursday to make everyone in the GPISD community aware after a student in the seventh grade said he was approached by an unknown man.
GALENA PARK, TX
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Katy Flewellen Road expansion project completed

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) -The widening of Katy Flewellen Road is complete. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales cut the ribbon marking the expansion from a 2-lane asphalt road to a 4-lane concrete boulevard. The ribbon cutting was Thursday, January 26, 2023. The project improves mobility in...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026

Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy