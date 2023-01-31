Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
houstonisd.org
Attendance policy: HISD students must attend 90% of school days
Houston Independent School District is dedicated to academic achievement and success for all scholars. Regular student attendance is critically important. Students who are absent lose instructional seat time, creating a lost opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage in class activities. In accordance with Texas Education Code Section 25.092 (Attendance...
coveringkaty.com
Applications open for Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD is seeking volunteers to serve on its Community Bond Advisory Committee to explore current and future student and school needs. The 150-member committee comprised of parents, business partners, senior citizens, staff, and other community members, will determine if a November 2023 schools bond package is needed. The application to serve on the CBAC is open until February 15 and was emailed to addresses community members have on file with the District.
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD February theater productions get underway
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are three Katy ISD high school theater productions this month and they begin on February 2, 2023. The Paetow High School Theater Company presents Once Upon a Mattress. Once Upon a Mattress is set in a fairy tale kingdom where manipulative Queen Aggravain...
coveringkaty.com
Seven Lakes HS students finish in top position at MIT competition
CAMBRIDGE, MA - (Covering Katy News) - The Seven Lakes High School science olympiad team placed third in a very competitive tournament hosted by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The MIT Science Olympiad Invitational was held earlier this month in the Boston area. Sixty-seven of the top teams from...
Galena Park ISD says stranger asked 7th grader if he wanted shoes after getting off school bus
The district said the student had just gotten off the bus when a man asked about his shoe size. When the boy declined his offer, the man reportedly got out and started approaching him.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
fox26houston.com
'Our schools, our say:' Protestors against possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD send message to state leaders
HOUSTON - Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.
$591,000 houses: Read about this month's featured neighborhood in The Woodlands
More than 5,100 homes and over 14,000 people live in the community, which is part of the Conroe ISD. (Courtesy Canva) The Village of Grogan’s Mill was the first village to be established in The Woodlands with development beginning in 1974. The community includes more than 5,100 homes and...
Click2Houston.com
‘You want some shoes?’: Galena Park ISD sends warning to parents after suspicious man approaches 7th grader, district says
GALENA PARK, Texas – Officials with Galena Park Independent School District are warning students and parents after a “stranger danger” situation that recently happened. Superintendent John Moore sent out a letter Thursday to make everyone in the GPISD community aware after a student in the seventh grade said he was approached by an unknown man.
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
'It's heartbreaking': Spring Branch ISD bans book despite author saying he writes for humanity
Two dozen parents urged the district to keep the book on shelves without any restrictions and criticized a decision they believe is not what's best for students.
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a firearm on Cypress Creek High School’s campus this morning. PSO’s SRO responded to the report immediately and determined that a student had an airsoft gun in a classroom. This incident was reported and the airsoft gun was found within minutes. The school was briefly on controlled campus status, but has since resumed normal operations. To be clear, there is no threat to the school.
16 new retailers now open or coming soon in Conroe, Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) After several openings in 2022, a number of new retailers will open in the Conroe and Montgomery area this year. These listings are not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Almost August. 227 N. Main St., Conroe. 832-715-2838. 2....
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
coveringkaty.com
Katy Flewellen Road expansion project completed
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) -The widening of Katy Flewellen Road is complete. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales cut the ribbon marking the expansion from a 2-lane asphalt road to a 4-lane concrete boulevard. The ribbon cutting was Thursday, January 26, 2023. The project improves mobility in...
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
Click2Houston.com
Brand new tech training program being offered absolutely free
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioners have just passed the funding package to pay for a two-year program that will offer free IT/ Tech training to veterans and young adults ages 18 - 26 years old, hoping to greatly increase their income. The program has already been offered in eight...
QSR magazine
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
