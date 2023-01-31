Six great new prog tracks to listen to this week!

It's been a slow start to 2023, but finally we're up and running with a new Tracks Of The Week...

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite i n the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Prog 's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

Before we get going however, congratulations to Amanda Lehmann, whose An Old Christmas Day took the honours of our special Christmas Tracks Of The Week from the week before Xmas. Which now seems so long ago.

So get watching. And get voting...

Stuckfish - Thief In The Night

"The band haven't played this song live yet, but hope to do so in 2023," says Stuckfish vocalist Phil Stuckey of Thief In The Night , from the band's most recent Days Of Innocence album. "It’s our first collaboration with the White Knight label, who we signed to recently. Work is already underway on the writing and recording of album number four, to be released later in the year. We had a hugely successful album launch at Alnwick Playhouse in 2020, and we are looking to repeat that with this new album in 2023."

Stuckfish will perform with a doubleheader with Karibow at the Musician in Leicester on April and will also appear at HRH Prog Festival between November 9-12.

RPWL - Victim of Desire

Victim Of Desire is the first track to be released from the German prog quartet RPWL's upcoming album Crime Scene , which will be released through Gentle Art of Music on March 17.

"This time we have a 'crime in a few minutes'," says vocalist Yogi Lang. "After philosophy or outer space on our most recent albums, this rime RPWL deals with prominent cases from criminal history on our new album Crime Scene . The first single with the cinematic video Victim Of Desire is about a serial killer, who kills women in lieu of the suffering inflicted on him in the past."

RPWL will will embark on a full European tour, in April including five UK dates:

Apr 2: Chepstow Drill Hall, Winter's End Festival

Apr 3: Bilston The Robin

Apr 4: Glasgow Slay (w/Abel Ganz)

Apr 5: Oundle Queen Victoria Hall

Apr 6: London Boston Music Room

The Enigma Division - Echoes In The Deep

Irish prog-metal trio The Enigma Division will release their self-titled debut album this Friday, and have followed it up with their first video, for Echoes In The Deep, which also features a guest appearance from Sons Of Apollo's Derek Sherinian. The band's new album features eight tracks that bring a new perspective on cinematic progressive music with a heartfelt futuristic vision.

"It’s become a sound we refer to as “Tech-Noir” as it incorporates our love for atmospheric 80’s synth music, film score, and science fiction, combined with extremely groove laden heavy riffs," the band say.

The Church - The Hypnogogue

Longstanding lovers of psych will be more than aware of Australian's The Church, who formed in Sydney back in 1980 and made a splash as part of what the media dubbed The Paisley Underground. The band are still going, led by singer, songwriter, and bass guitarist Steve Kilbey, and the brooding, lenghty T he Hypnogogue is the title track of the band's latest album, their 26th studio album, which will be released through Easy Action Records in the Spring.

The Flying Caravan - Love's Labour Mislaid

Alicante prog quintet The Flying Caravan have just signed to Italian record label Wormholedeath to re-release their double album I Just Wanna Break Even , which the band recorded in 2021. The band are influenced by classic bands like Camel, Pink Floyd, Kansas, Be Bop Deluxe and newer prog bands like The Flower Kings, Karmakanic, and Transatlantic. Love's Labour Mislaid , from I Just Wanna Break Even , features new singer Julia Novecento and keyboardist José Hernández.

Damanek - Crown Of Thorns (Sea Songs Part 2)

Multinational melodic prog rockers Damanek didn't even tell us about their new video for Crown Of Thorns (Sea Songs Part 2) , which makes you wonder how much they're interested in pushing their latest album Making Shore , which they released through GEP records earlier this month. Anyway, we found it, so here it is. And it's another slice of quality prog, a gritty uptempo number replete with the world influences and ecological message fans have come to expect from the band.