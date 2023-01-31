Read full article on original website
Related
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years
Wood's latest pick lines up with her reputation.
Benzinga
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Why Bitcoin Is Exploding, Says Top Crypto Is One of the ‘Hottest Subjects’ on Earth
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says the hottest investments in the markets today are Bitcoin (BTC) along with the precious metals gold and silver. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author says the only way to build wealth and reduce debt is to invest in the strongest appreciating assets as the US dollar weakens in value.
Shark Tank's O'Leary Warns Of Another FTX-Like Crypto Disaster: 'It'll Keep Happening Over and Over…'
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is warning investors of more possible fiascos in the cryptocurrency world. What Happened: When asked by Kitco News whether he believes there could be a second FTX-like incident, he said, “Absolutely 100%,” adding that “it'll happen and it'll keep happening over and over and over again.”
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Have Accumulated Over $108,000,000 in Litecoin in Six Months As LTC Inches Toward $100: Santiment
Litecoin (LTC) is rallying with big support from shark addresses that have accumulated more than $108 million worth of the token within months, according to Santiment. Crypto analytics firm Santiment says shark addresses have “aggressively” accumulated the token since July 2022, helping to push it toward $100. “Litecoin...
Investors beware — the Great Fraud Reckoning is upon us
The shaky economy and falling stock market has started to expose some charlatans — but history shows that the biggest scams are yet to come.
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High
Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever
This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Motley Fool
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. A presence in growing markets like aviation and automation could fuel long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Issues Bitcoin and Ethereum Warning, Says Looming Recession To Weigh Down on Crypto
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone is warning the economy is likely to enter a recession, resulting in a drop in cryptocurrency values. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone predicts that the stock market, business earnings and crypto are all going to take a hit in a looming economic downturn.
Comments / 0