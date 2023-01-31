Read full article on original website
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com
AACG stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $29.00
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.3 %. Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company...
Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Shares Down 9.1%
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Amsc Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23. About Amsc Asa. (Get Rating) AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as...
Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading 6.9% Higher
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Here's Why Stitch Fix Stock Skyrocketed Nearly 68% Last Month
Stitch Fix is looking for a new CEO after the previous one's plan didn't result in growth. A high amount of Stitch Fix stock was sold short to start the year, which might explain the skyrocketing price per share right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
Tesla is reportedly expected to announce its investment in Mexico soon. Amazon said its first-quarter operating income could be between zero and $4 billion. Apple’s top line fell 5% year-over-year to $117.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $121.1 billion. U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings...
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Insider Anil Chitkara Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Shares of EVLVW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.
Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold...
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,059 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Update
Shares of NASDAQ EFTRW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.73. Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter...
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)
Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
SYPR opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.29.
Baidu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.
NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Shares Down 0.4%
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of NewLake Capital Partners from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Short Interest in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Declines By 12.0%
NASDAQ AGGR opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Agile Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Growth stock. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) by 2,478.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter...
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up to $34.43
ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
