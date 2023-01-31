Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

