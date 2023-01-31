Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Is Rebounding: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Nasdaq-listed growth stocks have been on the rebound in January after a tough 2022. Reata Pharmaceuticals stock is heating up ahead of a regulatory decision due out in February. Travere Therapeutics is also awaiting a potential landmark regulatory decision later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
defenseworld.net
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Trading Down 2.8%
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (IRRX.U) Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources...
defenseworld.net
Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 0.8%
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 154.47. Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. It operates its business through its subsidiary, which offers business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers’ banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR) Declines By 12.0%
NASDAQ AGGR opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Agile Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Growth stock. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) by 2,478.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Shares Up 1%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
defenseworld.net
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Up 6.9%
The company has a market cap of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical. Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently...
defenseworld.net
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Insider Anil Chitkara Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Shares of EVLVW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.
defenseworld.net
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Update
Shares of NASDAQ EFTRW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.73. Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter...
defenseworld.net
Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 (NASDAQ:MDGSW) Shares Up 36.7%
Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and highly innovative imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications. Featured Articles. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medigus Ltd. WT C EXP 072323 (MDGSW) Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That...
defenseworld.net
East Imperial (LON:EISB) Stock Price Down 6.4%
The stock has a market cap of £7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
defenseworld.net
Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Trading Down 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
defenseworld.net
Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELIW) Stock Price Down 42.8%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Global Group (RELIW) Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive...
defenseworld.net
Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $12,202,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 969,579 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1,896.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 432,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 410,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Stock Price Up 0.8%
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (XBAP)
defenseworld.net
Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Shares of Abri SPAC I stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.45. Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter...
defenseworld.net
Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold...
Comments / 0