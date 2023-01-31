Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern TownSarah Walker GorrellFayette, MS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
mageenews.com
WLBT WELCOMES NEW CLASS OF MEDIA TRAINING CENTER STUDENTS
Jackson, MS – WLBT ushers in a new class of students for its Gray Media Training Center program. Students selected to participate are receiving hands-on training to learn today’s best practices for a career in broadcast and digital journalism. With a focus on students attending Historically Black Colleges...
mageenews.com
Dixie National Rodeo Parade
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dixie National Rodeo Parade is Saturday, February 11, 2023 starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be antique cars, marching groups, floats,...
mageenews.com
City Softball & Baseball Registration
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Eight (8) more days remain for softball and baseball registration with the City of Magee. Applications may be picked up and...
mageenews.com
MDOT highlights employees in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, MISS. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is highlighting two MDOT employees, David Kenney and Terrance Yarbrough. Yarbrough is the Director of Human Resources for MDOT where he manages HR functions for more than 2,000 people. He made MDOT history when...
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
mageenews.com
Mims Davis Cook, 78 of Magee, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mims Davis Cook, 78 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Friday, June 9, 1944 in Magee, Mississippi.
WAPT
Will Smith flies under the radar to visit Tougaloo College
JACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College played host to a big celebrity. It was Will Smith Day at Tougaloo College. The star was there to speak to mass communication and performing arts students. It was a top secret visit that could not be recorded, but pictures were allowed to be...
mageenews.com
Merchant Ship Ministries Pop-Up Shop
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Merchant Ship Ministries will be having a pop-up shop at the Wright Building of First Baptist Church in Magee on Thursday, February 9 from 10-2. Billy Lofton will be outside cooking, while the ladies of the Ollie Mayhall BYW will be selling baked goods, so come on out and “shop in the name of love” to help support work with women and teen girls in crisis in Kenya!
WAPT
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
mageenews.com
Mullins and Adcock Sign Letters of Intent
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Academy Seniors Crosby Mullins and Matt Adcock wasted no time transferring ink to paper on National Signing Day. Mullins...
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
WLBT
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
Madison County Journal
Flora Supper Club will offer fine dining
FLORA — Chef David Raines has announced he’s converting his celebrated Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant into an exclusive supper club more reflective of his extensive culinary training. The historic red brick building along the railroad tracks will be home to The Flora Supper Club and other...
mageenews.com
MDOT makes progress on southwest Mississippi projects
MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “Infrastructure needs in southwest Mississippi are wide-ranging, and I’m proud of the projects completed and progress made,” said Commissioner King. “Additional funding on the federal and...
These Mississippi chefs, restaurants named James Beard semifinalists — the best in food and dining in the country
When it comes to food, three Mississippi restaurants are not just wowing diners in the Magnolia State they are also getting noticed by some of the best chefs and food critics in the country,. One Mississippi restaurants and three chefs have been chosen as semifinalists in the annual James Beard...
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
mageenews.com
“Hope does not disappoint us.”
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today comes from Romans 5:5: “Hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out His love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us.” Hope is that calm assurance instilled within the Christian from the moment he accepts Jesus as his Lord and Savior, and that hope is sustained and buffeted by the Holy Spirit throughout our earthly lives. The BIBLE teaches that without hope, we are, above all people, are most miserable. What if this were all there was? How dismal would be our prospects?
mageenews.com
DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (July 5, 1923 – January 29, 2023) DeLaine Hester Lewis, 99, of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home...
WLBT
Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
ourmshome.com
How About Some Gumbo, Y’all?
It’s the time of year when cooks begin thinking of cold-weather dishes like hot gumbo over rice. I must confess I don’t often attempt to make gumbo. That’s quite a confession because I’ve lived on the Gulf Coast longer than in my home county in Central Mississippi where gumbo isn’t as common. Chili or potato soup are the go-to dishes in Newton County this time of year. Yet, gumbo is the food of this season anywhere on the coast.
Comments / 0