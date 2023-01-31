Read full article on original website
Related
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
This Backsplash Mistake Will Make Your Kitchen Look Dated
The kitchen is THE place to be, and while you probably want it to feel welcoming and perfect, sometimes one little design element can throw everything off.
Woman Creates Genius Way to Elevate Builder-Grade Bathroom on a Budget
It looks like a totally different space.
The Kitchen Paint Trend That May Just Help You Sell Your Home Faster
As you prepare to sell, strip away the safety net, starting with your kitchen, and find the little things that will genuinely make your home memorable.
Best Walmart furniture rollback deals going on right now: Dining sets, desks, more
New year, new you. Or in this case, new year, new furniture. Walmart has tons of rollback furniture on sale. The pieces range from bed frames to fireplace TV consoles and more. Plus, the prices for all the items mean you can save money for the rest of the year.
Cozy bedroom paint colors that promote relaxation
What's better than coming home after a long day and curling up under the covers? Coming home to a cozy, welcoming bedroom that you love, of course!. Today, I'm sharing some of my favorite cozy bedroom paint colors that will provide the finishing touch to your sleepy-time retreat. While soft blues and light gray might be soothing, that's not what we're after here -- the colors we're looking at in this article will give you a sense of comfort and warmth.
ELLE DECOR
Shop Like Your Favorite A-List Designer With Showroom, The Expert’s New Retail Concept
Above: A look from Showroom featuring a Nordic Knots rug, a Lawson-Fenning Chair, a vintage settee, a Rose Tarlow floorlamp, and a Frama stool. The void between your living room and that perfectly-styled one on the cover of certain magazines (ahem) can feel impossibly vast. Maybe you can’t quite articulate your cottagecore-meets-Eileen Gray aesthetic. It’s more likely, however, that you don’t have the budget to commit to a full-service interior design project.
mageenews.com
Find Gifts She’ll Love at Ballyhoo
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ballyhoo has everything you need to make someone feel special this Valentine’s!
Tips For Adding Americana Accents Into Your Home Decor
Not all design trends come and go, some stick around no matter which way the wind blows. The reliable, homey Americana aesthetic is one that stays.
Olaplex launches 4D Dry Shampoo and it’s your next beauty must have
OLAPLEX, everyone's favourite hair strengthening brand has launched a mega exciting product, its first ever dry shampoo. The Olaplex N°4D Clean Detox dry shampoo isn't about just masking the grease but leaving strands clean. Olaplex N°4D Clean Detox dry shampoo, £28 from Olaplex - buy here. Available...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Vansteaders Left NYC To Travel the Country
For Alissa and Cody, what began as a simple lockdown project soon transformed into an entire lifestyle overhaul. They quit their jobs, built out this $60k rig and moved in ready to travel the country. They have a hammock, hidden toilet, full-sized bed and tons of storage. They also discuss...
Avid Coffee Drinks Say This Whitening Gel Helped Remove Stains on Their Teeth ‘Immediately’ & It’s Buy One, Get One Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you love your daily cup of coffee, you probably know that it stains your teeth and diminishes their shine. If you can’t bring yourself to ditch coffee or tea, but you want a brighter smile, don’t get discouraged. Of course, there are tons of teeth whitening options on the market, but most are messy and require added time sitting with strips or devices on your teeth for up to 30 minutes. Since we’re all busy, we found an easier...
Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new you, new furniture? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price. Tons of furniture finds are included...
Macy’s Launched a Limited-Edition, Navajo-Inspired Collection That Has Blankets, Towels, Robes, and More
And you can get a double discount with code HOME.
thecottagejournal.com
See the Unique Charms Restored to This Timeless Tudor
Upon purchasing a 1925 English Tudor-style cottage in Indiana with her husband in 2019, Kelly Colby was fully aware that the house was going to need lots of love. As a team member at Tiffany Skilling Interiors, however, she had the confidence—and the resources—to pull it off. “I dragged [Tiffany] through the house and said, ‘What are we going to do to this?’” she says.
intheknow.com
This flexible silicone holder will keep your makeup sponge clean when traveling
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you keep all of your makeup in...
Handmade Heating Pad
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.
Comments / 0