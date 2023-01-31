Lakeland police find the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting that wounded 11; still searching for suspects

Ten people were shot in Lakeland, a few blocks north of downtown …………. Lakeland PD Chief Taylor said when police arrived they found three victims on the scene, and witnesses told them eight more victims had been rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center via private cars. He said all the victims were adult males between the ages of 20 and 35. Two were in critical condition, he said. One was shot in the abdomen, the other in the area of the jaw.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO