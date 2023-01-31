Lakeland police find the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting that wounded 11; still searching for suspects

Read full article on original website
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
East Pasco Holding Free Shredding Event For Sensitive MaterialsGrant Piper NewsPasco County, FL
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. “Sometimes when a disaster hits, people feel lonely,” said event organizer Bobby Williams. “They feel like no one cares or don’t know what to do. So, tell them that we’re there for them. What can we do? How can we help you?”
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
St. Pete police chief speaks to 'hot spot' special units and community policing
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With policing in America once again under the microscope, conversations about reform, police culture, and current tactics and procedures are in question. Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder for the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. They were part...
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Man In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car Early Wednesday In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash that happened around 7:17 am on Wednesday. According to St. Petersburg Police Department, a gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound in the curb lane within the 1800-BLK of Dr. Martin Luther
Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside, Tampa Police say
A homicide is under investigation in New Tampa after police said a mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside.
Woman Extricated From Underneath A PSTA Bus After Being Hit In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 10:23 a.m., a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) bus was traveling west on 1st Avenue North. The bus made a left turn to travel south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street North. There were no passengers on the bus.
Man Killed In St. Petersburg Scooter Crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was killed on an electric scooter in a crash that happened on Monday, police say. According to police, on Monday, at 6:32 p.m., a black Ford Escape was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue North. A black Ancher electric
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
Ten people were shot in Lakeland, a few blocks north of downtown …………. Lakeland PD Chief Taylor said when police arrived they found three victims on the scene, and witnesses told them eight more victims had been rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center via private cars. He said all the victims were adult males between the ages of 20 and 35. Two were in critical condition, he said. One was shot in the abdomen, the other in the area of the jaw.
Tampa Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Mail Carrier At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – Omar Rochester Miller, Jr., 23, Tampa, was found guilty of armed robbery of a postal carrier, theft of postal keys, and brandishing a firearm during the robbery. Miller faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison for the armed robbery,
Florida sheriff names abandoned newborn ‘Angel Grace’ after baby found alive in woods
“She’s as beautiful as an angel. It’s by the grace of God she is not dead,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. A Florida sheriff named a newborn baby “Angel Grace” after she was discovered abandoned in the woods earlier this week, as investigators work to identify the person who left her.
SILVER ALERT – LEO KULAK
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Mr. Kulak has been canceled. He has returned home safe. The Lakeland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing adult, 92-year-old Leo Kulak. Mr. Kulak is believed to be traveling in a white 2019 brown Toyota Camry, bearing Florida tag Y17XAZ. Mr....
A fatal crash took place at 11:55 p.m. Saturday on New Tampa Highway (U.S. 92) in Lakeland, about 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway
The crash involved two pickup trucks: a black 2009 Chevrolet and a white 2004 Toyota. According to the sheriff’s office, the Toyota, driven by 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata of Lakeland, was headed east on New Tampa Highway and the Chevy, driven by 25-year old Leonardo Barrera Zurita of Lakeland, was heading west when the Chevy crossed the center line and struck the Toyota.
A traffic stop leads to Drug arrest and execution of a Felony Warrant
On January 29th, 2023, Deputy Tyler Crane conducted a traffic stop on Paris Rd in Mayfield Kentucky. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Marlon Richards age 47, of Lakeland Florida. After obtaining Richards’ information, it was determined that he was wanted on a Felony Warrant out of Missouri.
Osceola County Corrections Officer arrested for domestic violence
On January 25, 2023, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Joshua Diaz of Kissimmee for Domestic Violence Battery (M1) and False Imprisonment (F3). Diaz is employed by Osceola County as a corrections officer. The victim told the responding deputy that on December 12, 2022, she was arguing with...
How Queen Elizabeth’s Gift Turned Lakeland Into Swan City
In 1954, Lakeland had its swan song with the death of the city’s last swan. But a royal gift restored the city’s iconic bird population. While Lakeland’s 38 named lakes are home to a variety of majestic native wading birds including egrets, herons and ibis, it’s a bird whose origins are in Great Britain that has earned the royal treatment in the city.
South Florida Ave Aldi set to open Feb 16
The opening date for the new low-cost Aldi grocery store in South Lakeland has been set for Feb. 16, the grocery chain announced on its website. The new location, which will offer a small store experience and typically only one brand, is at 4532 Florida Ave. S. In addition to...
Developers tracking SunRail train into Polk including Lakeland
According to Lakeland Community and Economic Development Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby, area developers are asking a question that lots of Polk County residents are also asking. When will SunRail make it into Polk County?. “Every multi-family developer that wants to develop in downtown Lakeland, and I’m sure this...
Florida Man Grabs Pistol After Chicken Wings Take Over An Hour
Matthew Davis was arrested after he was seen on video grabbing his pistol because his order of chicken wings was taking too long. Davis had just lost his mother a few weeks prior and was already on edge. So when his order at Wingstop in Naples, Florida was taking over an hour he was extremely upset. He started pacing around the restaurant so the manager apologized and offered him a free beverage. The drink didn’t help, and after 15 more minutes of waiting he hit a boiling point and yelled “I’m going to get my strap.”
