Lakeland, FL

Lakeland police find the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting that wounded 11; still searching for suspects

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 3 days ago
Lakeland Gazette

Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting

Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. “Sometimes when a disaster hits, people feel lonely,” said event organizer Bobby Williams. “They feel like no one cares or don’t know what to do. So, tell them that we’re there for them. What can we do? How can we help you?”
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Ten people were shot in Lakeland, a few blocks north of downtown …………. Lakeland PD Chief Taylor said when police arrived they found three victims on the scene, and witnesses told them eight more victims had been rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center via private cars. He said all the victims were adult males between the ages of 20 and 35. Two were in critical condition, he said. One was shot in the abdomen, the other in the area of the jaw.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

SILVER ALERT – LEO KULAK

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Mr. Kulak has been canceled. He has returned home safe. The Lakeland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing adult, 92-year-old Leo Kulak. Mr. Kulak is believed to be traveling in a white 2019 brown Toyota Camry, bearing Florida tag Y17XAZ. Mr....
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

A fatal crash took place at 11:55 p.m. Saturday on New Tampa Highway (U.S. 92) in Lakeland, about 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway

The crash involved two pickup trucks: a black 2009 Chevrolet and a white 2004 Toyota. According to the sheriff’s office, the Toyota, driven by 51-year-old Selestino Vega Bocanegra Mata of Lakeland, was headed east on New Tampa Highway and the Chevy, driven by 25-year old Leonardo Barrera Zurita of Lakeland, was heading west when the Chevy crossed the center line and struck the Toyota.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

How Queen Elizabeth’s Gift Turned Lakeland Into Swan City

In 1954, Lakeland had its swan song with the death of the city’s last swan. But a royal gift restored the city’s iconic bird population. While Lakeland’s 38 named lakes are home to a variety of majestic native wading birds including egrets, herons and ibis, it’s a bird whose origins are in Great Britain that has earned the royal treatment in the city.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

South Florida Ave Aldi set to open Feb 16

The opening date for the new low-cost Aldi grocery store in South Lakeland has been set for Feb. 16, the grocery chain announced on its website. The new location, which will offer a small store experience and typically only one brand, is at 4532 Florida Ave. S. In addition to...
LAKELAND, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Grabs Pistol After Chicken Wings Take Over An Hour

Matthew Davis was arrested after he was seen on video grabbing his pistol because his order of chicken wings was taking too long. Davis had just lost his mother a few weeks prior and was already on edge. So when his order at Wingstop in Naples, Florida was taking over an hour he was extremely upset. He started pacing around the restaurant so the manager apologized and offered him a free beverage. The drink didn’t help, and after 15 more minutes of waiting he hit a boiling point and yelled “I’m going to get my strap.”
NAPLES, FL
