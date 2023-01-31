Read full article on original website
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
The overturn of Roe cost the GOP. So why are Republicans now doubling down on abortion bans?
If there was one inescapable takeaway from the midterm elections, it was this: Abortion is a losing issue for Republicans. Despite reams of historical evidence suggesting November 2022 was going to produce a "red wave," Democrats racked up dramatic wins, seizing state and federal offices and retaining control of the Senate. Much of the post-election data on why was messy— except when it came to abortion. On that issue, study after study showed that support for abortion rights after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June was a major — and often deciding — factor. The implicit political advice to Republicans couldn't be clearer: Back off the draconian abortion restrictions. They've done no such thing, however.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill
"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
House Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan pass anti-abortion measures
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation requiring health care practitioners to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions, and a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Champaign County...
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows
A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once and for all
Forty-five years ago, in 1977, my birthmother, a 19-year-old college student, was forced to abort me at the urging of her mother, a nurse.
Abortion in NC: Democrats propose putting Roe vs. Wade ruling into state law
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next chapter in the battle over access to abortion unfolded in the state legislature on Thursday. Democrats proposed putting the right to abortion until viability into state law. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last summer and left abortion up to...
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade
For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
