ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Davos 2023: Speed Up Web3 Adoption With 'Real Utility' Focus, Removing Complexities

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting. Attendees convened to discuss tough issues to shape policy and improve the state of the world. The Swiss-based international organization focused on engaging leaders in finance and government, including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, among many others.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sobriety and SEO: How Two Entrepreneurs Found Each Other and Built the Newest Digital Marketing Empire

Have you ever wondered what makes a company’s Google results page position higher than others? It has to do with marketing and search engine optimization (SEO), an ever-changing landscape that Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller have honed into a fine-tuned science for their clients at GR0. The GR0 story doesn’t start in a boardroom. In fact, it starts in the rooms of recovery, where two fellow addicts met by chance and discovered an opportunity to rebuild their lives while simultaneously building a digital marketing and SEO empire. A Fateful Meeting and the Beginnings of GR0Miller, who grew up in Ormond Beach,...
FLORIDA STATE
cryptoslate.com

Finnish fintech Membrance launches Euro-based payment network

Finland-based fintech company Membrance Finance launched EUROe on Feb. 2, which claims to be the first EU-regulated stablecoin and payment network, according to the announcement posted on EUROe’s website. The EUROe operates as a full-reserve stablecoin by transforming a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency, as described...
ffnews.com

MiFinity Launches MiFinity Bonus Site to Enhance Customer Engagement

MiFinity, the fastest-growing eWallet in the industry, announced today the launch of its latest customer engagement initiative, the MiFinity Bonus site. Part of the company’s affiliate programme, the site showcases exclusive deals and offers from MiFinity’s partners across multiple industries, including travel, Forex, and iGaming. MiFinity Bonus solves...
cryptoslate.com

Binance acquires S. Korea-based GOPAX exchange

Leading crypto exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in South Korea-based GOPAX exchange, Bloomberg reports. Binance has been working to re-enter the South Korean market since it shuttered operations in 2021. As a result, it reportedly completed the due diligence needed to acquire GOPAX on Jan. 2. Binance has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy