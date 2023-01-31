Read full article on original website
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Beyoncé earned $24 million for a one-hour concert in Dubai. Here’s the hotel she opened for, where rooms cost up to $100,000 a night
At the opening of Atlantis the Royal, Queen Bey reportedly slept in $100,000 a night accommodations.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Science Focus
M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built
For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
50 Things Basically Every Single American Believes Are Completely Normal But Are Actually Very, Very, Very Strange
Points were made, folks. Points were made.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CEO of Stability AI, an OpenAI rival, reportedly told employees they were 'all going to die in 2023' as competition heats up
Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque reportedly warned staff that 2023 would be a year of hard work as the company competes with OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
Benzinga
Davos 2023: Speed Up Web3 Adoption With 'Real Utility' Focus, Removing Complexities
The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently held its 2023 annual meeting. Attendees convened to discuss tough issues to shape policy and improve the state of the world. The Swiss-based international organization focused on engaging leaders in finance and government, including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, among many others.
C3ai has soared 86% year-to-date as investor frenzy for artificial intelligence builds amid ChatGPT success
C3.ai has soared 86% year-to-date as an investor frenzy builds for artificial intelligence. The surge higher has happened amid the growing success of OpenAI's ChatGPT product. C3.ai announced on Tuesday that it would integrate ChatGPT into its product suite. Shares of C3.ai have soared 85% year-to-date as an investor frenzy...
Gmail creator predicts A.I. bots like ChatGPT will destroy search engines within 2 years
Paul Buchheit said we're only "one or two years away from total disruption."
ChatGPT: The AI platform proposed a solution to a user that could save the planet
The British Max Channon got involved in a strange situation when he decided to ask ChatGPT to write a fictional story about how an AI would act to save the planet earth regardless of moral or ethical issues.
Sobriety and SEO: How Two Entrepreneurs Found Each Other and Built the Newest Digital Marketing Empire
Have you ever wondered what makes a company’s Google results page position higher than others? It has to do with marketing and search engine optimization (SEO), an ever-changing landscape that Jon Zacharias and Kevin Miller have honed into a fine-tuned science for their clients at GR0. The GR0 story doesn’t start in a boardroom. In fact, it starts in the rooms of recovery, where two fellow addicts met by chance and discovered an opportunity to rebuild their lives while simultaneously building a digital marketing and SEO empire. A Fateful Meeting and the Beginnings of GR0Miller, who grew up in Ormond Beach,...
cryptoslate.com
Finnish fintech Membrance launches Euro-based payment network
Finland-based fintech company Membrance Finance launched EUROe on Feb. 2, which claims to be the first EU-regulated stablecoin and payment network, according to the announcement posted on EUROe’s website. The EUROe operates as a full-reserve stablecoin by transforming a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency, as described...
ffnews.com
MiFinity Launches MiFinity Bonus Site to Enhance Customer Engagement
MiFinity, the fastest-growing eWallet in the industry, announced today the launch of its latest customer engagement initiative, the MiFinity Bonus site. Part of the company’s affiliate programme, the site showcases exclusive deals and offers from MiFinity’s partners across multiple industries, including travel, Forex, and iGaming. MiFinity Bonus solves...
The A.I. revolution is here: ChatGPT could be the fastest-growing app in history and more than half of traders say it could disrupt investing the most
More than 50% of traders say that A.I. and machine learning will be the most disruptive forces shaping markets over the next three years, according to a new survey.
cryptoslate.com
Binance acquires S. Korea-based GOPAX exchange
Leading crypto exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in South Korea-based GOPAX exchange, Bloomberg reports. Binance has been working to re-enter the South Korean market since it shuttered operations in 2021. As a result, it reportedly completed the due diligence needed to acquire GOPAX on Jan. 2. Binance has...
