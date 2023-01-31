CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of John McHugh as Director of the General Services Division (GSD) and Arlie Hubbard as Executive Director of the Real Estate Division, both under the Department of Administration. McHugh is the current Real Estate Division Director. Hubbard is the current Real Estate Division Deputy Director. Both appointments are effective Feb. 25, 2023.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO