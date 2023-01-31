Read full article on original website
wv.gov
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break. “We know we...
wv.gov
Gov. Justice Announces Appointments of McHugh and Hubbard to Department of Administration Positions
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of John McHugh as Director of the General Services Division (GSD) and Arlie Hubbard as Executive Director of the Real Estate Division, both under the Department of Administration. McHugh is the current Real Estate Division Director. Hubbard is the current Real Estate Division Deputy Director. Both appointments are effective Feb. 25, 2023.
