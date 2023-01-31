Read full article on original website
Related
wv.gov
COVID-19 Daily Update 2-3-2023
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 3, 2023, there are currently 897 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There has been one death reported since the last report, with a total of 7,867 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a...
wv.gov
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break. “We know we...
Comments / 0