Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO