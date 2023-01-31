Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in AmericaTravel MavenHarpers Ferry, WV
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard High School quarterback Savon Briggs commits to Howard University
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Quince Orchard High School senior quarterback Savon Briggs has made up his mind. The 2x Maryland football state champion is taking his talent to Howard University in the fall. Briggs announced in late December that he received an offer from the Bison, and now the dual-threat quarterback with a 3.45 GPA is expected to officially commit Tuesday afternoon.
Northwestern High School Locked Down Due To Incident On Football Field (DEVELOPING)
Police say that a Prince George’s County high school was placed in lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following an incident on the football field. The Hyattsville Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, advising the community that Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution following an incident earlier in the afternoon.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
washingtoninformer.com
Upscale Dining Option GrillMarX Comes to College Park
GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture. “We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
fredmag.com
Best of Frederick 2023 Winners
Change, as they say, is inevitable, and our annual poll of our readers’’ favorite things about Frederick County is not immune to changing tastes and styles. This year’s “Best of Frederick” list includes many new names, including Cugino Forno (first place for New Restaurant), Frederick Social (a finalist in three categories) and That’s Sew Hillary (first place for Hidden Gem).
uhshawkeye.com
Is Urbana becoming an extension of Montgomery County?
That’s a question circulating the community that you’d never think you’d hear. You’re probably wondering why that’s even a question, so here’s why. If you’re an Urbana resident, you’ve noticed the new development over the years. Whether it’s Stonebarn, the Woodlands, or Boxwood at Villages of Urbana. Now new building plans have hit the town courtesy of Natelli Communities, the real estate development company that built the Villages of Urbana and most of the other neighborhoods in our community.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
WJLA
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
foxbaltimore.com
First measurable snow of the season possible for Baltimore Wednesday morning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a much colder and moist Tuesday, some wintry weather is now looking likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker will be moving in from the south after midnight Tuesday night after midnight. As overnight temperatures drop to the upper 20s and...
thechurchillobserver.com
JSU walks out against antisemtism
As antisemitism and hate crimes continue to spread like wildfire around the country, some WCHS students have made it their goal to fight these actions. The Jewish Student Union (JSU) at WCHS held a walkout on January 22, with the goal of raising awareness for antisemitism. During 6th period on...
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
mocoshow.com
‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28
Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
howardcountymd.gov
Statement from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in Response to Governor Wes Moore’s First “State of the State” Address
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement regarding Governor Wes Moore’s first “State of the State” Address:. Today, my friend and Brother Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State Address. It is befitting that he delivers his address today, as the first Black Maryland Governor and on the first day of Black History Month. During his speech, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service in every field and every endeavor. Whether you serve as an educator, contractual worker, a business, or a non-profit, we will continue to serve together. That is how we will ensure access to the best services and quality of life for all. Over these next four years, I’m excited to move forward together to ensure every person has the best opportunity to live, work, play, grow, and grow older.
rockvillenights.com
HalfSmoke at Rockville Town Square - is this happening? (Photos)
One of the great mysteries of our times - at least since September 2020 - has been, "When is HalfSmoke opening at Rockville Town Square?" There have been no official answers, and it's been impossible to know what is going on inside the space at 36-A Maryland Avenue, as the windows have been tightly covered for most of this time. Little activity has been seen at the space, and the lights inside are usually off. But they were suddenly on this week, and a small area of one of the window coverings apparently came loose, and we are getting our first look inside since 2020.
