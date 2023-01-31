AGAWAM — One thing the world needs is more kindness — a lot more. Students at Robinson Park Elementary School are doing their best to make that happen. The school recently launched a new initiative called the Kindness Squad. Several classroom teachers, Tara Witte, Sue Lubarsky and Jessie Paulo, along with lead teacher Andrea Polley, came up with the idea several months ago. They are members of the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Committee.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO