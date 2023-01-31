Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
Teacher retention concerns for Chicopee Public Schools addressed
Teacher retention concerns in the state are on the rise, an issue being seen here locally, as well.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
Chicopee Committee deadlocks in effort to name Chicopee School superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee deadlocked in an attempt to select a superintendent Tuesday night, debating between the current interim superintendent and the executive director for a Connecticut school district. After a long and sometimes contentious debate, six members of the School Committee voted to hire Marcus Ware, the...
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
Free meals good for students, families, says Westfield Food Services director
WESTFIELD — As the governor proposes funding to keep school meals free until the summer, Rachel Kania said the free school meals program Westfield EATS has been good for students, families, and for the schools. “It’s going swimmingly. The participation is extremely healthy, with more kids participating than expected,”...
thereminder.com
Preliminary election candidates for Longmeadow Select Board state their cases
LONGMEADOW – A preliminary Special Town Election will be conducted on Feb. 7 to narrow the field of candidates vying to fill an empty seat on the Longmeadow Select Board. Three people – Walter Gunn, Sanjiv Reejhsinghani and Vineeth Shanker Hemavathi – are running for the seat; two will go on the March 7 Special Town Election. Reminder Publishing asked the candidates the following questions. The answers are in the candidate’s own words.
thereminder.com
Schools eye cuts as special education, vocational costs rise
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee learned on Jan. 24 that it may have to make up a “half a million dollar gap” between expected revenues and expenditures in the fiscal year 2024 budget. Finance and Operations Manager Clayton Connor, in his first budget cycle with...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Spectrum in Chicopee hiring field technicians with starting pay of $22
Spectrum is looking to fill field operator positions during a hiring event being held on Monday.
thereminder.com
Robinson Park students take lead in sharing joy, kindness
AGAWAM — One thing the world needs is more kindness — a lot more. Students at Robinson Park Elementary School are doing their best to make that happen. The school recently launched a new initiative called the Kindness Squad. Several classroom teachers, Tara Witte, Sue Lubarsky and Jessie Paulo, along with lead teacher Andrea Polley, came up with the idea several months ago. They are members of the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Committee.
Holyoke City Council recommends sale of Elm Street parcels for housing development
HOLYOKE — The City Council will proceed with the sale of three city-owned properties along Elm Street. The council’s Development and Government Relations Committee recommended selling 297, 301 and 303 Elm St. for $25,800. The contiguous vacant parcels have a combined assessed value of $104,400. Carrie and Arthur...
westernmassnews.com
1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
thereminder.com
New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
$75 gift cards for Covid-19 vaccinations in Springfield
There will be a Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Tower Square in Springfield on Wednesday.
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
thereminder.com
Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
