Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
WESTFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Preliminary election candidates for Longmeadow Select Board state their cases

LONGMEADOW – A preliminary Special Town Election will be conducted on Feb. 7 to narrow the field of candidates vying to fill an empty seat on the Longmeadow Select Board. Three people – Walter Gunn, Sanjiv Reejhsinghani and Vineeth Shanker Hemavathi – are running for the seat; two will go on the March 7 Special Town Election. Reminder Publishing asked the candidates the following questions. The answers are in the candidate’s own words.
LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

Schools eye cuts as special education, vocational costs rise

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee learned on Jan. 24 that it may have to make up a “half a million dollar gap” between expected revenues and expenditures in the fiscal year 2024 budget. Finance and Operations Manager Clayton Connor, in his first budget cycle with...
SOUTHWICK, MA
thereminder.com

Robinson Park students take lead in sharing joy, kindness

AGAWAM — One thing the world needs is more kindness — a lot more. Students at Robinson Park Elementary School are doing their best to make that happen. The school recently launched a new initiative called the Kindness Squad. Several classroom teachers, Tara Witte, Sue Lubarsky and Jessie Paulo, along with lead teacher Andrea Polley, came up with the idea several months ago. They are members of the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Committee.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 transported, crash on Dwight and Beech St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday morning, Holyoke crews responded to a minor crash at the intersection of Dwight and Beech St. 1 driver transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The scene has been cleared. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
thereminder.com

New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Hurst throws down the gauntlet and runs for mayor of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – City Councilor Justin Hurst made his campaign official on Jan. 25 with a kick-off event that drew almost a full house to the Cedars Banquet Facility. Reminder Publishing reported Hurst’s initial announcement through a post on Facebook several weeks ago. For residents who remember the race...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

