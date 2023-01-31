Read full article on original website
Related
$1.5 billion waiting to be claimed by Coloradans
Right now, there's roughly $1.5 billion in the state treasury waiting to be claimed. Some of that money could belong to you.
ValueWalk
$1,200 New Tax Credit From Washington: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Stimulus checks and other COVID-19 benefits are no longer available, but a new tax credit is now available to claim. This new tax credit, however, is available to low-to-moderate-income individuals and families in Washington. This new tax credit from Washington, called the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC), could give up to $1,200 to eligible families.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
ValueWalk
The States Spending The Least On Rent
South Dakota is the state spending the least on rent, with only 16.21% of average income going towards it. Illinois and Nebraska take second and third respectively. New research has found the states that are spending the least on rent, with South Dakota coming out on top. The States Spending...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth up to $1,500 being sent to Colorado taxpayers tomorrow
Payments to select Colorado residents worth up to $1,500 will have all been issued by the end of Tuesday. This payment, scheduled to be paid out by Jan. 31, will be for state residents who filed for an extension on their 2021 taxes. Any residents of the Centennial State who filed their taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program, and eligible couples will get $1,500.
Colorado Residents Could Receive $1,400 Tax Credit - Here's What You Need to Know
The state of Colorado is proposing a bill that would give retired residents an additional $1,400 in tax credits for the years 2023 and 2024. This bill is aimed at providing support to those on a fixed income, who have been unable to keep up with the rising cost of living. The eligibility criteria for this tax credit are clear, and if passed, the credit will be refundable, meaning those who owe less in taxes than the credit amount will receive a refund for the difference.
Direct payments worth up to $1,044 going out to Americans
People living in Colorado have the opportunity to get some financial relief. The funds worth up to $1,044 can be used to offset income for rent, heat, property taxes and other everyday expenses. These payments would no doubt lessen the financial burden of many Americans, especially those of low-income households. (source)
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Here Are the Final 5 States Set to Send Millions of Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. For these five states, the work continues.
When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?
Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
One-Time Payment Between $750 and $1,500 Going Out To Americans
Residents of Colorado that have filed their taxes by October 17 will be getting checks worth up to $1,500. These payments are courtesy of the Colorado Cash Back rebate program. Payments have been going out throughout the month and the state plans to have all rebates sent out by end of the month. (source)
One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans
Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
Some Coloradans can now apply for property tax rebate
(The Center Square) – Income-eligible Coloradans can now apply for up to $1,044 in rebates for property taxes, rent, and heat payments, Gov. Jared Polis's office said on Monday. To be eligible for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate program, Coloradans must have a total individual income of less than $16,925, or be seniors or disabled. The program is also available to married couples with a total combined income of less than $22,858, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. ...
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators
DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
After a snowy January, a relatively dry start to February is expected in Colorado. That being said, the National Weather Service is saying another big storm might be on the way. According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there's a chance of a major snowstorm hitting the western...
Comments / 1