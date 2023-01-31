Read full article on original website
Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
Technip Energies Scores FEED Work On Exxon's Hydrogen Project
Technip Energies have been hired to complete the FEED for ExxonMobil,s hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, in the United States. — Energy transition engineering and technology major, Technip Energies, has been hired by ExxonMobil for a major task on the path towards the development of the hydrogen project in Baytown, Texas, United States. The company has been contracted to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project.
Energy Services Sector Will Grow To $1 trillion In 2025
The global market for oil and gas contractors to rise to a peak of $1 trillion in 2025 and remain at high levels for several years thereafter. — The global market for oil and gas contractors to rise to a peak of $1 trillion in 2025 and remain at high levels for several years thereafter.
Oil And Gas Firms Need To Accelerate Shift To Low Carbon Energy
OEUK urges the oil and gas industry to do more on helping create the UK's low-carbon future energy systems. Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) today warns that more action is needed from both government and industry to support supply chain companies in playing a critical role in sustaining oil and gas activity while helping to build the UK’s low-carbon future energy systems.
NSTA's Energy Pathfinder Proving Its Worth
Energy Pathfinder continues to bring business opportunities in the North Sea closer to the growing base of subscribers. — Contracts in the North Sea are getting easier to reach each day as Energy Pathfinder continues to grow in number of subscribers. Managed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the Pathfinder crucial subscriber base has risen by 43 percent in 2022 and now boasts over 1,700 active users from both operators and the supply chain.
NSTA Creates Oversee Team For Carbon Storage Developments
The NSTA has responded to the rapid growth of the UK's CCS industry by setting up a dedicated carbon transportation and storage team. — The NSTA has responded to the rapid growth of the UK's carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry by setting up a dedicated carbon transportation and storage team.
TC Energy Pipe to LNG Site Sees Costs Soar to $10.9B
The price tag for TC Energy Corp.’s Coastal GasLink project has jumped to C$14.5 billion ($10.9 billion) — more than double the original estimate — as labor woes plague a pipeline that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant. The cost may rise...
Oil Struggles as Growth Stocks Excel
Oil struggled to find a bid after the Federal Reserve’s recent comments spurred traders to shun energy and pour money into interest-rate sensitive stocks. Crude broke out of a recent pattern of following moves in the equity market. After the Fed said on Wednesday that it had made progress in taming inflation, equity traders have piled into technology stocks and other rate-sensitive investments. That has left oil struggling for traction as the commodity’s fundamentals aren’t improving fast enough to change trader sentiment.
Consortium Looking To Provide Maritime Hydrogen Value Chain
A new Norwegian consortium will be developing the complete hydrogen value chain for the maritime sector. — A new Norwegian consortium will be developing the complete hydrogen value chain for the maritime sector. The multidisciplinary collaboration, for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed last week, has the...
Westwood: Several Macroeconomic Factors Make 2023 Unpredictable
Economic recession, the weather, the war in Ukraine, and the Covid pandemic in China are the key macroeconomic factors weighing on oil and gas markets in 2023. — Economic recession, the weather, the war in Ukraine, and the Covid pandemic in China are the key macroeconomic factors weighing on oil and gas markets in 2023.
US DOE Provides Funds For Affordable Clean Hydrogen Technologies
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced up to $47M in funding to accelerate RD&D of affordable clean hydrogen technologies. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has announced up to $47M in funding to accelerate research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) of affordable clean hydrogen technologies.
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide To Make Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Stations
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide created a joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations for European heavy-duty vehicles. TotalEnergies and Air Liquide announce their decision to create an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations, geared towards heavy-duty vehicles on major European road corridors. This...
Oil Plunges as US Stockpiles Grow
Oil prices fell the most in about a month as government data showed US crude inventories swelled to the highest levels since June 2021. The Energy Information Administration’s report on Wednesday also showed increased inventories of products such as distillate — a precursor for diesel — despite relatively low refinery-utilization rates. The data provides a glum picture of current demand, said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.
Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
Keppel O&M To Deliver Guyana's Third FPSO To SBM Offshore
Keppel Offshore & Marine is on track to deliver the third Guyana FPSO to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023. — Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (Keppel O&M) wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel Shipyard (Keppel Shipyard) is on track to deliver a mega Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) to SBM Offshore in the first quarter of 2023.
Decom Engineering Starts Year 2023 With New Projects
Decom Engineering (Decom) has secured a number of contracts at the start of 2023, heralding a positive year for the company. Decom noted that the contracts are worth in excess of seven figures, with the company agreeing on work in Africa, Norway, Thailand, and Singapore, and strengthening ties with an existing client in Malaysia.
Shell's Record Earnings Draw Angry Reactions
Shell's highest earnings in its 115-year history announced in the 2022 financial report have drawn the ire of politicians, unions, policy analysts, and the public. After a slow start to the year, Shell delivered profits of $39.9bn in 2022, double of the year before and the highest in its 115-year history.
Samsung Engineering Posts Highest Financial Figures Since 2012
South Korean major EPC and project management company, Samsung Engineering has posted highest financial figures since 2012. Releasing provisional results, Samsung Engineering, showed a revenue of $8.5 billion, operating profit of $570.3 million and a net profit of $483 million for the year 2022. Compared to the previous year, the revenue, net profit and operating profit increased by 34.3 percent, 39.7 percent and 69.6 percent, respectively.
Greenpeace Boards Vessel Carrying Shell's Penguins FPSO
Greenpeace activists have boarded a vessel carrying Shell's FPSO in the Atlantic Ocean with a banner 'Stop Drilling. Start Paying.' — Greenpeace activists from Argentina, Turkey, the US, and the UK have boarded a heavy-lift vessel carrying Shell’s FPSO in the Atlantic Ocean with a banner ‘Stop Drilling. Start Paying.’
Rovco Gets New Head Of Geoscience
Rovco has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience. — Rovco, global provider of subsea robotics and integrated survey solutions to the offshore wind and oil field decommissioning sectors, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience.
