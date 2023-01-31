A strong defensive effort led the #4 Upperman Lady Bees to a 54-35 victory at Stone Memorial Friday in District 7AAA play. “It was a little sloppy on our end,” said Upperman head coach Dana McWilliams. “It felt like we were a little off all night, but we found a way to put it together to get a nice win. If you watched us last year, we did a lot of that.”

