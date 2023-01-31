Read full article on original website
Monterey Sweeps Bledsoe; Wright Becomes Lady Wildcats’ All-Time Leading Scorer
There’s a new name atop the Monterey girls basketball all-time scoring list as Lindsey Wright moved to #1 during her team’s 76-34 victory over Bledsoe County Thursday evening. Wright’s historic moment was followed by the Wildcat boys defeating the Warriors, 69-62. GIRLS. The Monterey Lady Wildcats (13-13,...
#4 Lady Bees Win at Stone Memorial, 54-35
A strong defensive effort led the #4 Upperman Lady Bees to a 54-35 victory at Stone Memorial Friday in District 7AAA play. “It was a little sloppy on our end,” said Upperman head coach Dana McWilliams. “It felt like we were a little off all night, but we found a way to put it together to get a nice win. If you watched us last year, we did a lot of that.”
DeKalb Sweeps District Doubleheader Over Macon County
The DeKalb County Tigerettes took down Macon County on Thursday night 85-80, holding off a furious Macon County rally in the fourth quarter for the win. DeKalb’s offense got rolling early, as a Tess Barton basket at the buzzer gave the Tigerettes a 26-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. DCHS continued their solid play into the second quarter, but just couldn’t shake Macon County loose to pull away.
Livingston Finishes Off Season-Sweep Of Cumberland County
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats battled back from two different nine-point deficits to take down Cumberland County 38-36 on Tuesday night. The two defenses were stout early on, and it was LA who got the best of Cumberland in the first quarter with a 5-3 lead heading into the second quarter.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Paul Korth announces retirement
“It’s been my honor to serve as CEO of Cookeville Regional Medical Center,” said Korth, official retirement date is May 1. Cookeville – Chief executive officer Paul Korth announces his retirement today after 24 years at Cookeville Regional Medical Center (CRMC), having served 10 years as CEO.
The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee
The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
Judge: Michael Cummins can face death penalty in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders
A judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is set to face trial this spring for one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders. The judge's decision was delivered orally Monday, according to District Attorney General Ray Whitley. Cummins was charged and arrested after eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were found dead in April 2019 across three gruesome crime scenes in Westmoreland in Sumner County.
Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Doctor and Sons Arrested after Assault Investigation in Warren County
According to Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, on Wednesday, Sergeant Tyler Glenn responded to the lobby of the Sheriff’s office to take an assault report. The victim gave a detailed statement about the incident that took place in her home. After further investigation, Dr. Wendall McAbee, as well as...
Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
