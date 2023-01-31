Apple’s new HomePod smart speaker has bigger, more expansive sound and better bass

Apple released its first smart speaker in 2018, and the HomePod was widely praised for its audio quality. But despite being universally adored, the device was unceremoniously discontinued in 2021 without any explanation, though Apple has continued to sell the smaller HomePod mini .

Now, the larger, beefed-up HomePod has made a return with a second-generation model. On sale from Friday 3 February, it has a strikingly similar design but a faster processor inside, along with extra sensors. While the original HomePod cost £319 at launch, the new model will go on sale at the lower price of £299. In comparison, the smaller mini is a steal at £99.

Smart speakers listen out for a wake word or phrase, so they can respond. Amazon’s Echo range listens for the word “Alexa”; Google’s smart speakers respond to “Hey, Google”, while Apple’s virtual assistant is on the alert for “Hey, Siri”.

Since smart speakers, like their dumber brethren, are mostly used for playing music, audio is a crucial part of the equation. But how smart is ‘smart’ is another important question to answer.

So, do you need the new HomePod or is the HomePod mini, or a rival speaker, a better choice? Note that you need an Apple device, such as an iPhone, to set up the HomePod in the first place.

How we tested

The Apple HomePod was put through its paces to test its features and capabilities. We noted how easy it was to set up, how straightforward it was to use and how reliably it replied when it was spoken to (and how often it piped up when it hadn’t been addressed).

We listened to music, placing it in different locations to check audio quality and portability, and tested smart home compatibility and other features.

Apple HomePod gen 2

Design

Audio quality

The verdict: Apple HomePod gen 2