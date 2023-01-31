ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues

By Kevin Freking
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkGiv_0kXVMY2P00

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, a move that comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy .

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to two fairly low-profile panels, the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Olka., said the decision was well-received from the GOP conference, saying “I think it was the appropriate thing to do and I was proud of him for getting up and doing this.”

McCarthy met with Santos on Monday night, but did not disclose their conversation.

“You'll see,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

Santos, meanwhile, said he would issue a statement later in the day. Asked whether he was considering resigning, Santos replied, “No, I am not.”

Republicans described the decision by Santos as voluntary. Rep. Roger Williams, the chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, said he had not spoken with Santos about the decision and was surprised.

“The bottom line is that he’s chosen to be off committees until his situation gets handled at a level that he’s comfortable with,” Williams said.

Democrats have been highly critical of Santos as well as McCarthy for his efforts to oust three Democratic lawmakers from committee assignments while at the same time appointing Santos, who has lied so thoroughly to his constituents about his background.

“The hyprocrisy just grabs you by the throat," said Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Calif. “This is a Republican speaker who is seating a human fraud, George Santos, on committees, a serial fabricator about every part of his existence."

McCarthy blocked Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, from being re-appointed to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, though they will be able to serve on other committees.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro and video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’

Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

George Santos clarifies tweet stating ‘9/11 claimed his mother’s life’, says she died of ‘toxic dust’ in 2016

Embattled congressman George Santos is now saying that his mother, whom he previously claimed died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, actually died as a result of “toxic dust” from 9/11 in yet another bizarre explanation. Speaking to One America News Network, the representative for New York’s third congressional district addressed a 2021 tweet in which he said that “9/11 claimed [his] mother’s life.” The post, and another tweet in which Mr Santos later said that his mother died on 23 December 2016, resurfaced last year along with many inconsistencies in his resume and now-debunked remarks made by him. In...
The Independent

Voices: Ilhan Omar’s removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee has nothing to do with antisemitism

The Republican majority in the House of Representatives removed Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee on a strict party-line vote. Republicans claimed the vote was intended to punish her for antisemitic remarks. This is transparent nonsense. By cynically using charges of antisemitism as a partisan cudgel, the GOP does a disservice to Jewish people.In 2019, Omar claimed that support for Israel in the US Congress was “all about the Benjamins.” The vision of shadowy wealthy Jewish people manipulating representatives evoked antisemitic tropes. Omar’s remarks were condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike, and she “unequivocally” apologized. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Jailed Trump Organization executive could face more charges as hush money probe heats up

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence on tax fraud charges, could end up facing new criminal charges from Manhattan prosecutors who have renewed efforts to examine whether former president Donald Trump should face an indictment of his own.Weisselberg pleaded guilty last year to tax fraud charges and later testified against the company where he has worked for most of his adult life. But at the same time, he has refused to give evidence against the former president, his longtime boss. According to the New York Times, Weisselberg could...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene insists she knows nothing about ‘Jewish space lasers’ after blistering AOC speech

Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a stunning U-turn, has said she never used the phrase “Jewish space lasers” after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s fiery speech on the House floor on Thursday.Ms Greene said: “There’s people that think that I said a phrase called ‘Jewish space lasers’ – a phrase that I never said.”“As a matter of fact, it was created and invented in a story that a bunch of people read in the news ... I don’t hold any beliefs like that at all,” she added.The controversy came into the limelight again after Ms Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, defended fellow Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Biden won’t let China’s ‘surveillance’ balloon burst his good news bubble

Much of Washington collectively shifted its attention toward the northern United States upon news that a “surveillance” balloon from China had entered US airspace.President Joe Biden largely avoided the subject despite the fact that his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China over the issue. Understandably, the president likely did not want to divulge information about a national security issue.He also likely wanted to keep the focus on what he considered incredibly good news: the United States added 517,000 new jobs in January. Unemployment has fallen to 3.4 per cent, the lowest rate since 1969. On top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents

U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.A briefing could come as soon as this week. But it may not meet demands from lawmakers who want to review the documents taken not just from Mar-a-Lago but also from the Wilmington, Delaware, home and former private office in Washington belonging to President Joe Biden and the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. Six months after federal agents conducted an unprecedented search of a former president's home...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court justices reportedly used personal email accounts and left ‘burn bags’ of documents in hallways

Supreme Court justices have used personal email accounts in their work and burn bags were left open in hallways, a CNN report has alleged. The report claims that justices frequently used personal email accounts to send sensitive messages – avoiding using the secure servers put in place to protect the information. This, and several other security setbacks, were not included in the report that the court released last month following last spring’s leak of the draft opinion ending Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to abortion. Staff allegedly used printers that didn’t log printouts, could print sensitive files...
The Independent

Republican representative calls on Biden to resign over Chinese balloon: ‘Catastrophic spectacle’

Republican South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson has called for President Joe Biden to resign over his handling of the Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by the US military off the coast of Mr Wilson’s home state. “The catastrophic Chinese Spy Balloon spectacle clearly threatened American families from Alaska to my home community in South Carolina and confirms President Biden and Vice President Harris should resign,” Mr Wilson tweeted on Saturday night after the balloon had been taken out of the sky. “My call for their resignation was valid in August 2021 due to the surrender and disastrous...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Sinema's split from Democrats shows party discord in Arizona

Kyrsten Sinema won Democrats a U.S. Senate seat from Arizona for the first time in a generation thanks in no small part to unity in her party and division among Republicans.That Democratic unity of 2018 was on display again in the next two election cycles as the party picked up Arizona’s other Senate seat and won the top three state offices.But that winning formula is in jeopardy ahead of the 2024 election because of Sinema’s estrangement and subsequent divorce from the Democratic Party, which could complicate President Joe Biden’s path to reelection and the party’s hopes for maintaining control...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot." "Some ppl have said I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Key Republican wants Ga. as early primary state — in 2028

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host — just not in 2024, as President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing.The Republican election chief, who garnered attention for rebuffing then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia, told The Associated Press he’d back an early primary in 2028.It’s the first time Raffensperger, who sets Georgia's primary election dates, has endorsed the idea of Georgia as an early nominating state, though not as soon as the Democratic National Committee and the White House want. “Georgia would be...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you: AP-NORC poll

A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024.That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year's midterm elections.While Biden has trumpeted his legislative victories and ability to govern, the poll suggests relatively few U.S. adults give him high marks on either. Follow-up interviews with poll respondents suggest that many believe the 80-year-old's...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lashes out at DeSantis and 2024 rivals as Allen Weisselberg could face more charges

Donald Trump has claimed Ron DeSantis wept tears and begged for his endorsement in the 2018 Florida governor’s race, in what marks the former president’s latest attack on a potential 2024 GOP rival. Speaking on podcast “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Thursday, Mr Trump sought to take credit for Mr DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial win, saying his chances were “dead” until he pledged his support.“He was dead, he was leaving the race. He came over and he begged me, begged me, for an endorsement. He was getting ready to drop out,” he said.“There were tears coming down from his eyes....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’ after ex-British PM scorns GOP for being ‘scared’ of Fox host

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at former British prime minister Boris Johnson and called him a “coward” for not coming on his show.On Thursday, Carlson said on his show that Mr Johnson had been invited to come as a guest to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.Carlson referred to Mr Johnson’s statement earlier in the day when he said “cowards” in Washington were afraid of appearing on the show.“Yet he never mentioned he was one of them,” said Carlson.“We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy