ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington DC official charged with shooting dead 13-year-old he claimed was breaking into cars

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvYkK_0kXVMVOE00

A man accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly breaking into cars in a DC neighbourhood has been charged with murder.

Forty-one-year-old Jason Lewis, an employee at the Washington DC Department of Parks and Recreation, turned himself in on Tuesday after he was charged with second-degree murder, DC police chief Robert Contee said during a press conference, per FOX 5.

Mr Lewis fired several shots at Karon Blake on 7 January after he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” according to a police report. Mr Lewis reportedly gave CPR to the minor before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Mr Contee said his department, in consultation with the US Attorney’s Office, had gathered enough information to apply for an arrest warrant that was ultimately signed. As part of the investigation, police collected video evidence from the scene and interviewed witnesses.

He said that there was no altercation between Mr Lewis and Karon before the shooting unfolded. According to court documents, the minor reportedly yelled “I’m sorry,” “I’m a kid” and “I’m only 12” before he was fatally shot.

“I think the biggest grievance is that the first shot that was fired was actually fired at someone who was sitting in a vehicle who was not an immediate threat to the person who fired the shot,” Mr Contee said on Tuesday.

Mr Contee also challenged claims that authorities had taken “too long” to charge Mr Lewis, saying officials were comfortable with the timeline of the criminal probe and wanted to examine the evidence thoroughly before moving the case through the court system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khlnP_0kXVMVOE00

DC police had previously refused to release the name of the shooter, simply saying he was a city employee and had been placed on leave from his $75,000-a-year-job following the shooting. The measure prompted outrage and calls by the community to hold Karon’s killer accountable.

Some had taken it upon themselves to track down the identity of the man behind his death, with online sleuths mistakenly doxxing neighbours of the man, police had previously said.

“We wanted to be methodical, we wanted to be correct and not make any assumptions,” Mr Contee said. “We wanted to follow the evidence. There was somewhat of a self-defence claim that could have been made, Mr Lewis in this case is a licensed concealed carrier and was on his property when the shooting happened.”

Mr Lewis’s firearms were seized after the arrest, Mr Contee said. Meanwhile, his attorney Lee Smith told The Washington Post that his client “had dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake.”

Mr Lee said his client maintained his innocence and “no crime was committed.”

The police chief said that surveillance video was crucial in obtaining the arrest warrant. The US Attorney’s Office will decide whether the video, which reportedly also confirms Mr Lewis’ claims that the teen was breaking into cars, will be released.

“It appears that the young men were peering into cars that were on the driveway and they were going into the cars,” Mr Contee said, adding that other “young men” present that night are encouraged to come forward with information.

Mr Contee did not confirm whether charges will be filed against them or not but said the primary focus of the investigation is to determine whether Mr Lewis committed a crime.

A stolen car, believed to have been used by Karon, was found near the scene, according to police.

Comments / 138

ThisSh!tGottaStop
5d ago

The point is the shooter did not know for sure if the teenager actually stole a car or not. He played judge and jury and now he must await to be judged himself.

Reply
29
It'sMeAgain
5d ago

What people seem to still be forgetting.. while they're still trying to justify the shooting and feels that the perpetrator shouldn't go to jail... every article has always said allegedly stealing or breaking into cars... it's not known for sure what that young boy was doing out there. At the end of the day. Mr Lewis took the law into his own hands and he end up killing the kid.. now he's being charged with murder. If this was a justified killing.. then why are they charging him now? I always thought there was more to the story and now we know.

Reply(16)
25
OpinionatedAF
5d ago

“A stolen car, believed to have been used by Karon, was found near the scene, according to police.”If a stolen car was nearby and traced to this young man what wouldn’t make you think he was looking for another car to steal? Plus who goes around peering into peoples cars but someone looking to rob or steal a car? I don’t think the shooter should be charged. People work hard to buy and maintain a car. I’m sorry this young man was failed in life but his actions are illegal and chances are he was going to be a career criminal. What if someone unarmed, minding their business walked up on him? The article doesn’t say he had or didn’t have a weapon so we can’t assume. If he was unarmed he still could have hurt some unsuspecting person.

Reply(21)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson

BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
People

Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman Is Charged

The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m., campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
COLUMBIA, MO
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?

A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy