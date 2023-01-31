Read full article on original website
Haunted happenings at the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with Richard Miller, executive director of the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre PA. Richard talks to us about some of the haunted happenings at the library over the years and also how is recently sparked national paranormal attention.
A Hobby Lobby is expected to open in Wilkes-Barre this year, and the store is hiring. Currently, the company's official website lists an opening for a co-manager at the Wilkes-Barre store.
Fire damages home in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two people were forced from their home after a fire in Wilkes-Barre. Crews were called to the place on North Washington Street just before 4 a.m. on Thursday. One person was taken to the hospital with burns. The Red Cross is helping them. There's no word...
Our View: Take a chance to check out downtown Wilkes-Barre this weekend
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square continues to be an underutilized diamond in the city, but Mayor George Brown seems to have a knack for finding ways to draw people to the pleasant oasis in the heart of downtown. The most recent example: His announcement that there will be a live ice carving demonstration Friday (Feb. 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Fire crews speak on growing problems of false alarms
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all hear and see them in our community virtually every day, fire trucks and first responders responding to fire calls. Many times, those calls turn out to be false alarms and fire officials across the nation and our region say they have seen the number of false alarms increasing […]
Monday night Wilkes-Barre shooting ruled homicide
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy has been completed on the 22-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre. The Luzerne County Coroner confirms Elijah Rivers died as a result of being shot in the chest Monday night in the area of North Meade Street. The victim was transported from the scene […]
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vigil was held in the Poconos Monday night honoring the life of Tyre Nichols. A large crowd gathered to unite as a community and call for legislative change in the commonwealth. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by Memphis Police Officers on January 7 following a traffic stop. […]
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Wilkes-Barre City notified of recommended levee system accreditation by USACE
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced today that it has received notice that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has completed the Semi-Qualitative Risk Assessments (SQRA) for the Wilkes-Barre City - Hanover Township levee system. The USACE has now recommended that the levee system...
Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
“Beardsley Bart" Makes His Groundhog Day Weather Prediction
Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog shared his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends early this morning. This year, he did not see his shadow, revealing that Connecticut will enjoy an early spring. “Beardsley...
'Smile policy' at convenience store chain Sheetz overturned
ALTOONA, Pa. (TND) — The reversal of a controversial "smile policy" at a popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain should have detractors grinning from ear to ear. Until Wednesday, employees of Sheetz had to — well — smile. But that was easier said than done...
PPL Electric under investigation following ‘unusually high’ energy bills, Pa. says
PPL Electric Utilities is under investigation after charging customers what the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission called “unusually high” energy bills. The PUC said Tuesday it will investigate what caused some PPL customers’ electric bills to exceed average — and expected — sums, and PPL’s accuracy and billing practices.
GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania.The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday's special election.Once results are certified, Culver will be sworn in to the Senate in late February and will bring the 50-seat chamber to a full complement with a 28-22 Republican majority, Senate Republicans leaders said.Culver will fill the seat of former Sen. John Gordner, who resigned Nov. 30 to become a staff...
