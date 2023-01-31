ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

foodgressing.com

SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
BEAVERTON, OR
waheagle.com

Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard

Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
focushillsboro.com

Which State Is Hillsboro In? Prepares Semiconductor Job Expansion

Hillsboro is the county seat of Washington County and the fifth largest city in Oregon. Locals refer to the area around Tualatin Valley, which is west of the Portland metro area, as the Silicon Forest since it is home to numerous high-tech enterprises such as Intel. The population of the city was 106,447 as of the year 2020 census.
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?

Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market

Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
PORTLAND, OR

