Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
foodgressing.com
SEA Crab House Beaverton OR opening on Friday, February 3rd
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton Oregon on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023 including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma. The SEA Crab House Beaverton...
waheagle.com
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWEEK
Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego
To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
Portland imposter steals $48K, KOIN gets it back
Lisa McIntyre lives in San Diego. One recent morning her phone just randomly stopped working. What began as a brief inconvenience quickly turned into her worst nightmare.
‘I want everybody to win’: Gresham food cart pod hit by break-in
“The law can only go so far."
focushillsboro.com
Which State Is Hillsboro In? Prepares Semiconductor Job Expansion
Hillsboro is the county seat of Washington County and the fifth largest city in Oregon. Locals refer to the area around Tualatin Valley, which is west of the Portland metro area, as the Silicon Forest since it is home to numerous high-tech enterprises such as Intel. The population of the city was 106,447 as of the year 2020 census.
The Body Shop will close its Washington Square location in February
In less than two weeks, The Body Shop is closing its doors in the Washington Square Mall in Tigard.
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
KXL
People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place
Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
30 gallons of fuel spill on railroad tracks in North Portland
About 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Portland's Cathedral Park on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Chipotle eyes Tigard Towne Square location
It would be the second location in Tigard for the popular Mexican fast casual restaurant chain.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Have a Quiet Dinner in Portland?
Welcome to Ask Eater, an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’. Please help! My dad is turning 70 and his only request...
oregonbusiness.com
5 Predictions for Oregon’s Housing Market
Three real estate agents discuss what buyers and sellers can expect in the 2023 housing market. Last year’s real estate market blindsided brokers, says Phyllis Ghazi, Principal Broker at More Realty, who sells homes in the greater Portland market. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to counteract inflation – going from 2.8% in January of 2022 to 6.36% in October — causing potential buyers to leave the market, and creating relatively high backlog of housing inventory.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
KATU.com
Portland Police Memorial vandalized, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Memorial was vandalized earlier in the week, the Portland Police Association says. The vandalism apparently happened overnight between January 31 and February 1. The Memorial commemorates Portland Police officers who were killed in the line of duty. "The Police Memorial is a place...
