*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
First Peek - Summer Camp Guide 2023 - Start Planning
Even though it is cold outside , Summer is really just around the corner!. We have been working hard on our 2023 Summer Planning Guide and here is the first peek!. We will be adding to it daily and sharing it on social media for you as well. There are...
Fun Reads for Valentine's Day
Truth be told, we have a lot of seasonal books. Christmas books, Easter books and even Valentine's Day books. It sounds excessive because it is, but the way I justify them is that they help us teach our kids about different seasons, holidays, and where we are in the year in relation to other holidays or occasions.
Hi, From Your Publisher
Happy Friday, hope everyone had a great week and that you are ready for a fun filled weekend. Our first pekoe the Summer 23 camp guide is out and we started an Instagram account for Mackid Richmond and hope you will follow along. You can follow it here and look forward to exclusive giveaways and more fun!
Lollipop Photo Valentines
1. Take a photo of your child with his/her arm reaching forward in a vertical fist. You’ll want to be looking at a downward angle toward your child, with his/her fist slightly forward, to create an effect that will make the fist look larger. Create a fun background behind your child with decorations, or do this digitally later.
Set your alarm! Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, February 4th
Join us on Saturday, February 4th from 9 a.m. to noon local to your time zone at Jeni's scoop shops nationwide for our annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration. And do we have some fun in store this year... Last year's runaway hit flavor, Maple Soaked Pancakes is returning...
Fetch Park Welcomes You To Its Social Hub In O4W
I just love this off-leash dog park! I have been loving it since it opened its doors. The love story of Stephen, Oakley and the creation of Fetch Park just warms your heart. Fetch Park has definitely gotten it perfect. Fetch Park, the trailblazing dog-friendly social hub concept which started in Atlanta has been featured on The Travel Channel, CNN, ESPN, and Mercedes Benz to name a few.
How to Make a Paper Heart Chain
While practicing cutting out paper hearts for Valentines Day, my eight-year-old daughter and I wondered if it was possible to cut a chain of hearts, so we got started testing it out. It was a good exercise in visualization, as well as trial and error (and patience) for her! Here's how you do it.
Heart-Shaped Food Day Is Nearly Here
Most of you probably call Feb. 14 "Valentine's Day," but around here? It's heart-shaped food day. Here are ideas on celebrating the kids you love all day on heart-shaped food day — for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course ... dessert!. A Heart-y Breakfast: Heart-Shaped Eggs. You could do...
Valentine's Celebrations
Valentine's Day is on the way! Gifts and flowers are great, but what's even better? Making memories that will last long after the flowers fade. Check out local events to #findyourfamilyfun and a few fun ideas to make the most out of these events too!. Make the Memories. So, you're...
Parents Night Out Hosted by Commotion Dance
Looking for a Parents Night Out this Valentine’s Day? Bring your kids (ages 4-11) for an awesome night of dancing and fun on Saturday, February 11th from 5-8pm at Commotion Dance Studio!. The evening will begin with a dance lesson taught by Commotion Staff encompassing two different age groups...
Cruising - a Note from Holly
My whole life I’ve said I have no interest in going on a cruise. I get very motion-sick, for one thing, so I typically avoid boats unless it’s still water. I’m also not big on buffets, cheap liquor, and dancing - and for whatever reason that’s what I always imagine on a cruise.
NEW Date Night Idea: FOR THE LOVE OF GODS
The Grout Museum District, 503 South Street, Waterloo, will be holding For The Love Of Gods! a special Valentine themed Planetarium show on February 10th and 11th at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. **Recommended for adult audiences. **. REGISTER for February 10. REGISTER for February 11. Join the Museum in the...
Daily Appreciation Hearts
February is the month to show our love and care for one another. Kids often know Valentine's Day to symbolize candy and flowers. Instead of focusing your love on one day, show your love for your child/children every day of the month. Simply cut out hearts and write a special message showing your love and appreciation for your child.
Get Listed in the 2023 Macaroni KID Lincoln Summer Camp Guide
Macaroni KID Lincoln proudly serves parents in the Lincoln and surrounding areas. Our Summer Camp Guide will be shared with over 5,000 subscribers and is expected to receive approximately 100,000 web impressions during the summer camp "season" (February–July 2023). We make it easy for families to find great summer...
The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen
Looking for something fun and unusual to do this weekend? How about an electroluminescent storytelling experience? A what?. Lightwire Theater brings a new version of The Tortoise and the Hare to life with neon puppets, dazzling visuals and the creative use of music from classical to pop. This Saturday, February...
Show Your Love at Four Mile Historic Park in February
Four Mile Historic Park is celebrating Valentine's Day this month by inviting you to show your love with one of three LOVELY options:. Show your love for our darling critters! Create a Valentine for your favorite critter and leave it in the mailbox to be sent their way. Create a...
Justin+ MacKid Crafts: 100 Perfect Puns for Valentine's Day
I love to make people laugh, and the easiest way to get a chuckle out of others is with a brilliant, well-timed pun. Valentine's Day is an excellent opportunity to bring out these knee-slapping one-liners. As you're writing your Valentine's Day cards, preparing your children's classroom Valentines, or shopping for...
Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
1 1/3 c. of butter (softened) 1. In a large mixing bowl cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla. Add the eggs and the milk and mix until fluffy. 2. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt. 3. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the ingredients in...
