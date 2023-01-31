Varsity boys basketball was 0-15 for the season, up until Tues. Jan.24, after an extremely back and forth game against the Timberland Wolves, the Spartans scored within the last 30 seconds and beat the Wolves 48-47. Timberland took the lead from the beginning, while the Spartans trailed behind, but the boys ultimately caught up and kept the score even until the 4th quarter where they scored one last point to take the game. The student section was full of energy and had kept that energy going just enough for the boys to secure a win. Senior Connor Casler expresses how much this win has meant to not only him, but the entire team.

