San Angelo, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Jim Ned High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on February 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
COVER1: Make-Up Games Scheduled for Concho Valley High Schools
SAN ANGELO, TX — Winter storms wreaked havoc across the Concho Valley this week, and caused several high school basketball games to be rescheduled. Here are the dates and times of those matchups. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL VS MIDLAND LEGACY. The Bobcats and Lady Cats host the Legacy Rebels at...
Power outages come to the Concho Valley
More than 1,000 residents of the Concho Valley were left without power as the remains of winter storm Mara left the region on Thursday, February 2, 2023
West Texas Weekend events, Feb. 3-5
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 11 a.m. - Fabulous Fun Fashion Show, Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, 3425...
Pontious Possum Rises from Pothole to Predict Future of College Hills
SAN ANGELO, TX – Pontious Possum of College Hills has spoken! Only six more months of construction on College Hills Blvd., jokes the local Home Builders Association. In a post on their Facebook, on Feb. 3, 2023, the Home Builders of San Angelo joked that Pontious Possum of College Hills had emerged from his pot hole to give you a time line on college hills.
2023 San Angelo Livestock Show Detailed Schedule
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 2023 San Angelo Livestock show kicked off on Thursday. With that brings in families, students, and their projects to town in hopes of making the Premium Sale this April. The San Angelo Livestock Show offers everything from Robotics to a Llama show. The main...
The schedule you need for the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show
Interested in going out to the stock show? Here is the schedule:
Former Lady Lion to be inducted into Angelo State Hall of Honor
Former Ozona Lady Lion Kelli Anne Goble has been selected as one of five members for the 2022 class of the Angelo State University Hall of Honor. The Hall of Honor recognizes some of the best to come through and represent the Rams and Rambelles on the playing surface and in the classroom. A four-year starter for the Rambelles, Goble finished with 1,253 career points, which places her 10th on…
Ice storm warning issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas
An ice storm warning was issued for San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas through Thursday morning, February 2, 2023.
Thursday Thaw!
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures Thursday morning rose barely above the freezing mark as roadways and iced covered trees, power lines and buildings began to thaw after days of sub freezing wet weather. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo says temperatures will rise above freezing to near 40...
SAISD Schools Closed Thursday, February 2, 2023 Due to Inclement Weather
Due to expected continued precipitation and freezing temperatures throughout the night and early morning which cause dangerous driving situations such as black ice for our families, young drivers and staff members, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED Thursday, February 2, 2023 for the safety of our students and staff.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
LIVE! Daily Show | The Stock Show Begins
SAN ANGELO, TX — On the February 2, 2023 LIVE! Daily news, a crosswalk sign melted in front of the historic Cactus Hotel but it didn’t burn the canvas awnings. Then we give you a break down on the best thing to do this Valentine's Day, and you will want to see our new segment, the Biggest Story of the Day all about the opening of the San Angelo Stock Show. Plus Tina Roland of the San Angelo Republican Women gets you pumped up about their upcoming meeting. All of this plus COVER1 hoops on the video above.
Icy Conditions Cause Crash on Loop 306 by Furniture Row
San Angelo first responders were called to the 4300 block of Houston Harte near Home Depot for a major vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. According to law enforcement across radios, the vehicle hit a light pole in the median. San Angelo Fire Department and San Angelo EMS also responded to...
Map: Road conditions in the Concho Valley
The Texas Department of Transportation reports ice on roadways throughout San Angelo, the Concho Valley and West Central Texas. Check roadway conditions on this map before driving.
SAISD, Private School delays and closures due to winter weather
SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Due to anticipated icy road conditions on bridges and overpasses and continued precipitation and freezing temperatures until February 1, 2023, schools across San Angelo will be delayed or closed. SAISD Monday, January 30, 2023 San Angelo ISD announced an early release on Monday, January 30, at 11:30 a.m. with busses […]
Our Water: National Weather Service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service is in charge of creating models, weather data, and turning those into a forecast. The forecasts they generate are used to help cities prepare in the event of a weather storm. Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Castillo says, “We’re looking at different types of forecast models on our […]
LIVE! Daily News |The Biggest Story of the Day
Today on LIVE!, we have an extended news segment so catch up on all our stories below!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
