ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Santos steps down from committee assignments

By Emily Brooks, The Hill
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gttPi_0kXVH8JN00

( The Hill ) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is stepping down from his committee assignments, he informed House GOP colleagues on Tuesday in a conference meeting.

The representative had faced a whirlwind of criticism over numerous fabrications and misrepresentations of his resume and personal history, as well as questions about his personal and campaign finances.

New poll numbers ahead of McCarthy, Biden meeting

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said that that Santos informed the Conference he would recuse himself from committees “temporarily” until “things get settled.”

“And then he asked that we all support him when everything settles down for him to serve on committees,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told reporters after the meeting.

The House GOP Steering Committee, the panel of Republican leaders who assign committees, had assigned Santos to the Small Business Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee earlier this month.

Santos’s move comes after he reportedly met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday.

Greene said Santos also colleagues he was recusing himself amid the controversy surrounding him, and as Republican leadership works to shore up support to block Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, which has drawn some opposition within the conference.

Some Democrats have pointed to Santos being seated on committees as a point of criticism for the effort against Omar.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

17 News Alerts

“Just all the controversy surrounding him and then while we’re working to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs,” Greene said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told […]
KGET

McConnell accuses Schumer of hypocrisy on debt limit

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday accused Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) of hypocrisy for refusing to negotiate with House Republicans on raising the debt limit, even though the Democratic leader saw the debt limit as “leverage” to negotiate spending increases with former President Trump.   “It is right, appropriate, and entirely normal […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KGET

BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard

(KTLA) — A Bakersfield man has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.   The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street.   Raymond Reyes was convicted of […]
OXNARD, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo

Editor’s note: Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett is the top Democrat on a Judiciary subcommittee established by the GOP to examine the “weaponization” of the federal government. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. The House Judiciary Committee fired off its first subpoenas under the leadership of Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), […]
KGET

GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates

The Senate GOP campaign arm’s endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks in the Indiana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday marks an official departure from the committee’s policy in the 2022 cycle and makes clear it will play in primary contests in an attempt to win back the upper chamber.  After a midterm cycle that saw candidates […]
INDIANA STATE
KGET

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

DOJ: Fresno hairstylist, actress charged in caregiver fraud

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Senate Democrats look for way forward on marijuana banking bill

Senate Democrats are giving marijuana banking legislation another look only weeks after it hit a wall with Republicans and was not attached to a year-end spending package. A handful of Senate Democrats met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday to “ponder the path” to passage this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said, […]
ALASKA STATE
KGET

Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KGET

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
KGET

Cases consolidated for 2 charged with murder of CDCR counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged months apart in the slaying of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor will have their cases heard together going forward, a judge ruled. Over the objection of defense counsel, Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez on Wednesday granted a motion consolidating the cases of Robert Pernell Roberts, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sheriff reveals details of “merciless” Goshen shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tulare County Sheriff revealed distressing details of how the Goshen victims were found dead in what was called a “methodical” and “merciless” shooting. “Eladio Parraz was killed first, he was shot in the torso and in the leg, Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second, he was shot in the […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

House passes resolution to end COVID-19 national emergency

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect that multiple Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the resolution. The Republican-controlled House on Wednesday passed a resolution that would immediately end the COVID-19 national emergency first declared in March 2020, brushing aside the Biden administration’s announcement that the declaration would expire in May. The joint resolution […]
MAINE STATE
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy