Three University of Kentucky basketball recruits named finalists for prestigious Naismith Trophy
Three future Kentucky players have been named finalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner are among 10 players who will be considered for the prestigious award presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Bradshaw and Wagner, both five-star standouts, currently...
KDA accepting nominations for 2023 Leopold Conservation Award; deadline April 1
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2023 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award. “Farmers are, by nature, conservationists, but this is an opportunity to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to be a good steward of the land,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to work with the Sand County Foundation to present the Leopold Conservation Award to a Kentucky farm family who shows true devotion in the care and management of natural resources. The nominees support our proud tradition of conserving important resources, while keeping farmland productive and sustainable. Nominate someone today who embodies the definition of what this award stands for.”
Mike Tussey: That growl you hear is coming from a very powerful, fearless weapon — the police K9
One of the toughest assignments a Police Officer can accept is that of joining the K9 Division. In 1974, I decided to pursue the opportunity despite having no real idea as to what would be required to qualify for the position. Once an Officer is departmentally approved for the position,...
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky Water District announces members, officers of its Board of Commissioners
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers. During its regular Board meeting, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election. Joseph J. Koester was re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was...
North American Stainless announces plans for $244 million expansion of Carroll Co. headquarters
North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, on Thursday announced plans for a $244 million expansion in Carroll County. The company will expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in the City of Ghent in...
Research is an important part of improving healthcare; learn how you can participate
We’ve heard a lot about health research in recent years during the pandemic. Health research changes lives. It’s how we learn about health conditions and make discoveries to improve treatments, care, and diagnostics. Every medicine or tool used — from vaccines to pacemakers — was developed through a process of rigorous research with strict oversight.
