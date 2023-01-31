ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDA accepting nominations for 2023 Leopold Conservation Award; deadline April 1

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2023 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award. “Farmers are, by nature, conservationists, but this is an opportunity to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to be a good steward of the land,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to work with the Sand County Foundation to present the Leopold Conservation Award to a Kentucky farm family who shows true devotion in the care and management of natural resources. The nominees support our proud tradition of conserving important resources, while keeping farmland productive and sustainable. Nominate someone today who embodies the definition of what this award stands for.”
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
Research is an important part of improving healthcare; learn how you can participate

We’ve heard a lot about health research in recent years during the pandemic. Health research changes lives. It’s how we learn about health conditions and make discoveries to improve treatments, care, and diagnostics. Every medicine or tool used — from vaccines to pacemakers — was developed through a process of rigorous research with strict oversight.
