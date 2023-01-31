The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2023 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award. “Farmers are, by nature, conservationists, but this is an opportunity to nominate someone who goes above and beyond to be a good steward of the land,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to work with the Sand County Foundation to present the Leopold Conservation Award to a Kentucky farm family who shows true devotion in the care and management of natural resources. The nominees support our proud tradition of conserving important resources, while keeping farmland productive and sustainable. Nominate someone today who embodies the definition of what this award stands for.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO