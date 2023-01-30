Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano provides weather update
Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
waste360.com
Fort Worth Looks to Methane Emissions for Revenue Growth
The city of Forth Worth, Texas is exploring the idea of selling methane emissions extracted from its southeast landfill. The municipality is seeking to hire a law firm to evaluate the legalities behind the potential revenue stream. Republic Services currently operates the landfill in question. Read the entire story here.
$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass
The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.
285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas
A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Dominates Richest Cities List
In a newly released analysis conducted by HomeSnacks.com that ranked the richest Texas cities in 2023, North Texas dominated. North Texas cities were in six out of the 10 top spots. The analysis factored in the poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate of each city. The analysis also factored in the cities where the richest people live in Texas.
Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map
DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
Thousands of residents dealing with power issues, officials say it could have been worse
Oncor was expecting the ice to cause power problems. And spokesperson Andy Morgan says they were ready. Even so, thousands of people in DFW are experiencing power problems.
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
azlenews.net
Azle teen takes Grand Reserve prize at the Fort Worth Stock Show
A 15-year-old Azle High School freshman and her welter lamb “Goose”, win Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show recently held. Landrie Lain may be young, but she is a veteran livestock breeder. She has been raising animals for show since she was 8 years old and has put an animal up for competition every year since. Coming from a family of livestock breeders, Landrie has an amazing support group, which includes her father and grandfather.
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm
Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
Shorthorn
Arlington begins construction of recreation center for adults 50 and over
The city of Arlington recently broke ground on an Active Adult Center, which will offer adults 50 and over various programs and amenities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles. Scheduled to open in winter 2024, the 72,361 square-foot facility is one of the largest buildings in the city’s system, said Venera...
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
fortworthreport.org
Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.
It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
