Denton County, TX

dallasexpress.com

Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground

Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano provides weather update

Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
PLANO, TX
waste360.com

Fort Worth Looks to Methane Emissions for Revenue Growth

The city of Forth Worth, Texas is exploring the idea of selling methane emissions extracted from its southeast landfill. The municipality is seeking to hire a law firm to evaluate the legalities behind the potential revenue stream. Republic Services currently operates the landfill in question. Read the entire story here.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass

The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas

A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Dominates Richest Cities List

In a newly released analysis conducted by HomeSnacks.com that ranked the richest Texas cities in 2023, North Texas dominated. North Texas cities were in six out of the 10 top spots. The analysis factored in the poverty rate, median household income, and unemployment rate of each city. The analysis also factored in the cities where the richest people live in Texas.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map

DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
TEXAS STATE
azlenews.net

Azle teen takes Grand Reserve prize at the Fort Worth Stock Show

A 15-year-old Azle High School freshman and her welter lamb “Goose”, win Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show recently held. Landrie Lain may be young, but she is a veteran livestock breeder. She has been raising animals for show since she was 8 years old and has put an animal up for competition every year since. Coming from a family of livestock breeders, Landrie has an amazing support group, which includes her father and grandfather.
AZLE, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fujitsu America's 65-acre Richardson property sold to Chicago-based firm

Chicago-based retail firm Dayton Street Partners purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George Bush Turnpike in Richardson in late 2022. (Courtesy Dayton Street Partners) Dayton Street Partners, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, purchased the 65-acre Fujitsu Network Communications property located east of President George...
RICHARDSON, TX
Shorthorn

Arlington begins construction of recreation center for adults 50 and over

The city of Arlington recently broke ground on an Active Adult Center, which will offer adults 50 and over various programs and amenities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles. Scheduled to open in winter 2024, the 72,361 square-foot facility is one of the largest buildings in the city’s system, said Venera...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

