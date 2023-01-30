A 15-year-old Azle High School freshman and her welter lamb “Goose”, win Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show recently held. Landrie Lain may be young, but she is a veteran livestock breeder. She has been raising animals for show since she was 8 years old and has put an animal up for competition every year since. Coming from a family of livestock breeders, Landrie has an amazing support group, which includes her father and grandfather.

AZLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO