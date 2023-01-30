Not one but two new brewpub concepts are currently in the process of refining plans to serve North Texans fresh in-house cuisine coupled with fresh brews and a full-service bar. The first of these two locations called Boozie’s Brewery and Gourmet Sandwiches is already open for business in West Fort Worth. This location at 6473 Camp Bowie Blvd. has taken over what was once the old Wild Acre. The second location, called Boozie's Brewery & TX Fare is in Fairview Town Center in Collin County. The Fairview location, which was also a Wild Acre, is still under construction with an estimated opening date set before the year’s end.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO