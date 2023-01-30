Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Fort Worth fire engine stolen and crashed
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to determine who crashed a fire engine. Firefighters arrived at the Deluxe Inn Motel hotel on the South Freeway Wednesday night around 7:43 p.m. to respond to a medical call and began treating the patient. Around 7:51, a person went to...
Jack-knifing 18-wheeler hits Fort Worth police vehicle with officer in it
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth police officers were taken to a hospital after a jack-knifing 18-wheeler struck a patrol vehicle on Interstate 20 early Thursday, officials said. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Interstate 20, at I-20 and West Loop 820 in...
dallasexpress.com
Drunk Driver Sentenced for Police Death
A drunk driver was sentenced Monday for the death of off-duty Euless detective Alex Cervantes in a car crash that took place in Lake Worth. Dylan Molina, 26, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, which included intoxication manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and three counts of intoxication assault — tied to the injury of Cervantes’ wife and two children, who were also in the car with Cervantes, according to Fox 4.
fox4news.com
Argyle police deliver medications after getting 911 call from iced in resident
ARGYLE, Texas - Some people who could not pick up their prescriptions because of the icy conditions got help from the Argyle Police Department. Chef Emmitt Jackson and his officers made special deliveries Wednesday. The chief said he considers it just part of their duty to serve the community. It...
fox4news.com
2 Fort Worth officers hospitalized after patrol car was hit by 18-wheeler
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth police officers were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after their patrol car was hit by an 18-wheeler that lost control on the icy roads. The officers were responding to an accident in the eastbound lanes of I-20, when they stopped to...
dallasexpress.com
Dead Maintenance Man’s Family Sues Apartment
The family of Cesar Montelongo Sr., a maintenance worker at the Clayton Pointe Apartments in Grand Prairie who was shot and killed after being mistaken for a burglar, is suing the apartment complex and the shooter. Montelongo was shot and killed by a resident while checking for burst pipes on...
Fort Worth police acknowledge the help of Jeep owners helping others on the icy roads
Fort Worth police are acknowledging the help of SUV owners who’ve been helping drivers stranded on the ice in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. “Carnales Off Road” and the “North Texas Jeep Club” are just two of several groups of Jeep owners
dallasexpress.com
Police Chief Seeks to Decommission Paper Tags
A North Texas police chief is seeking to permanently do away with paper license tags. Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney told CBS News that the problem with paper license plates has to do with their ability to be replicated easily. The police chief demonstrated how easy it is to...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
dallasexpress.com
Local Street ‘Takeover’ Kills Two
Two people are dead after a fatal car crash occurred during an illegal street takeover in Fort Worth. Street takeovers involve multiple people in vehicles shutting down a specific area, preventing other motorists from traveling. Takeovers usually involve motorists engaging in burnouts and doing dangerous stunts. Police responded to calls...
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later
You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
dallasexpress.com
Local Daycare Sued for Mistreatment
A local mother is seeking $1 million in damages from an Irving daycare due to the alleged negligence and mistreatment of her toddler. Nataly Radwan filed a lawsuit in Dallas County on Friday accusing the Little Dumplings Daycare of disciplining her son inappropriately, according to a news release from The Button Law Firm.
fox4news.com
Grapevine police looking for missing 31-year-old
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine police are asking for the public's help to find missing 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams. Saulter-Williams, who has a medical condition, was last seen in Watauga on January 23. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say he is believed to be traveling on foot. GPD has responded to 4...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
dallasexpress.com
Local Chick-fil-A Adding Drive-Thru Lane
A Chick-fil-A in Hudson Oaks has announced that it will add an additional lane to its drive-thru. The restaurant, located off Interstate 20 West, is adding the lane to account for its high volume of customers. Adding this new lane is expected to ease traffic congestion and make the process easier for workers and guests alike.
Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.
Accused killer held in Grand Prairie where a woman was murdered over the weekend
Grand Prairie police are holding the man they accuse of killing a woman over the weekend. A woman named Yolanda Kelly was found dead at an apartment complex near Prairie Lakes Golf Course
Denton police respond to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads, more on the way
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton County leaders are warning residents about a potential ice storm in the forecast.It comes after Denton police officers responded to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads.The City of Denton has crews operating sand trucks around the clock.Michelle Lopez ventured out to go grocery shopping and said she drove cautiously. "I think the roads are treacherous. We just don't know how to drive in Texas on ice. We don't have the tires for it, we don't have patience for it."Another Denton resident also found the roads slick. "They're bad actually, pretty slippery. We slid all the...
fox4news.com
North Texas Jeep club rescues drivers stranded on icy roads
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The roads are tough for every driver but even more so for drivers of 18-wheelers. Across the metroplex, big rig drivers have struggled to keep traction. That happened Tuesday at Spur 408 and I-20 in southern Dallas County. Truckers were stranded for hours and needed some reinforcements...
